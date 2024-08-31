Atlanta United Defeats Charlotte FC 1-0
August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Atlanta United defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Midfielder Jay Fortune scored his first MLS goal while captain Brad Guzan kept his fifth clean sheet of the year with six saves.
During a back and forth opening 15 minutes, both teams had a couple of scoring opportunities. Guzan was called into action on headers from Karol Swiderski and Kerwin Vargas in the middle of the box. Atlanta's combination play produced a good scoring chance in the 20th minute. Alexey Miranchuk and Bartosz Slisz combined in the middle of the pitch before the attacking midfielder found an open Xande Silva on the left side of the box. The Portuguese winger pulled his shot wide of the far post.
In the 24th minute, Guzan was tested again by Charlotte's Pep Biel who curled a left-footed shot from around 12 yards out towards the far post. Guzan dove to his right to make his third save of the night. Atlanta's best chance of the half came in the 36th minute. After the 5-Stripes regained possession in midfield, Brooks Lennon sent a pin-point cross towards the penalty spot where Jamal Thiaré rose above his defender and headed the ball towards goal. Kristijan Kahlina made a diving save against his momentum to deny the Senegalese striker the opening goal.
A couple minutes later, Saba Lobjanidze was unable to divert a Silva cross into the net from six yards out. Silva beat his man one-v-one on the left side of the box and fired a cross to the near post. Lobjadnize was only able to get his shoulder on the cross and it flashed inches wide the goal. On the stroke of halftime, Lobjanidze directed a cross with a backheel towards goal but Kahlina got down quickly to deny him. The match remained scoreless at the break.
The second half began the same as the end of the first half with Atlanta on the front foot. After a good combination down the right side, Fortune found himself with space atop of the box. He laid the ball off to Silva on the left side, but once again Kahlina made a low stop. On the ensuing corner kick, Derrick Williams got across his man at the near post but couldn't convert the Miranchuk corner into the back of the net.
In the 55th minute, Atlanta finally broke through. The play started with Stian Gregersen finding Silva in midfield. The Portuguese winger turned his man and played Fortune into space behind Charlotte's midfield line. The Homegrown midfielder drove 20 yards towards the box and ripped a low, driving shot into the bottom left corner beyond Kahlina to give Atlanta the 1-0 lead.
After Charlotte had some half chances, Atlanta nearly doubled its lead in the 72nd minute. Lobjanidze collected a deep cross and took on his defender in the box. He dribbled to his right and aimed a low shot towards the far post, but the ball deflected inches wide of goal.
Atlanta United (8-12-7, 31 points) returns to action Saturday, September 14 when it hosts Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 19-12 Atlanta
Shots on target: 6-6
Corner kicks: 4-3 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 4-4
xG: 2.1 - 0.9 Atlanta
Possession: 52 - 48 Charlotte
Passing accuracy: 90 - 90
Scoring
ATL - Jay Fortune (Silva) 55'
Disciplinary
ATL - Stian Gregersen 42'
Notes
Jay Fortune scored his first career MLS goal
Xande Silva recorded his third assist of the season
Alexey Miranchuk made his first MLS start
Brad Guzan kept his fifth clean sheet of the season while making six saves
Attendance: 30,011
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Brooks Lennon
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Derrick Williams
D: Pedro Amador
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Jay Fortune (Luis Abram - 74')
M: Alexey Miranchuk (Tyler Wolff - 90'+1')
F: Saba Lobjanidze
F: Xande Silva (Dax McCarty - 65')
F: Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos - 74')
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Noah Cobb
Matt Edwards
Edwin Mosquera
Luke Brennan
CHARLOTTE FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Kristijan Kahlina
D: Tim Ream
D: Nathan Byrne
D: Jere Uronen
D: Adilson Malanda
M: Ashley Westwood (c)
M: Pep Biel (Junior Urso - 80')
M: Brandt Bronico (Djibril Diani - 56')
F: Karol Swiderski (Patrick Agyemang - 56')
F: Liel Abada (Brandon Cambridge - 78')
F: Kerwin Vargas (Iuri Tavares - 78')
Substitutes not used:
David Bingham
Joao Pedro
Jaylin Lindsey
Andrew Privett
OFFICIALS
Alexis Da Silva (referee), Jason White (assistant), Kevin Klinger (assistant), Guido Gonzales Jr. (fourth), Edvin Jurisevic (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United's Jay Fortune on game night
