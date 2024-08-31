Timbers Down Seattle Sounders FC in 1-0 Shutout Victory at Providence Park

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers defeated Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 in front of a sellout crowd Saturday night at Providence Park. Juan Mosquera tallied the game's lone goal, while Max Crépeau kept his first Timbers shutout in regular season play as Portland extended its home unbeaten streak to 11 in all competitions. The victory puts Head Coach Phil Neville's team in sixth place in the Western Conference with seven regular season games left to play.

Tonight's Goal Scorers & Playmakers

Juan Mosquera tallied his first goal of the season tonight. The defender has started in all 27 of Portland's matches, notching a goal and five assists in MLS play. Additionally, Evander recorded his team-leading 16th assist, setting a new MLS record with an assist in eight consecutive home matches. The Brazilian midfielder extended his run of games with a goal contribution to eight, recording five goals and eight assists in that span. Only Diego Valeri has a longer goal-contribution streak, doing so in nine consecutive matches in 2017. With 12 goals and 16 assists this season, Evander leads the Timbers in both goal contributions (27) and assists (16), while ranking second in goals behind Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez (13 each). Notably, Evander's 16 assists are second most in MLS this season.

For Cascadia

Tonight's match was the 43rd MLS era matchup between the two Cascadia rivals with Portland leading the series 18-16-9 (including playoffs). Portland has lost to Seattle just once since 2021, going 5-1-2 against their Cascadia rivals in the last eight regular season matchups. During that span, the Timbers have outscored Seattle 15-6, with six different players netting goals in the last four matches. The win tonight marked consecutive victories for Portland in Cascadia Cup play, last beating Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on June 22. With six points, the Timbers now sit second in the Cascadia Cup standings, one point behind the Whitecaps (7) and two points ahead of Seattle (4). Portland will play each Cascadia rival one more time this season, away against Vancouver (Sept. 28) and away to the Sounders (Oct. 19).

Nightly Notables

With the result, the Timbers extended their home unbeaten streak to 11 games across all competitions dating back to May 15 (9-0-2), scoring 31 goals in that stretch. Eric Miller secured his 200th career MLS appearance tonight, doing so when he checked into the match in the 89th minute. Of his 200 appearances, 150 have been starts. Additionally, Mosquera's goal marked Portland's 700th in MLS regular season play. The club became the third quickest in MLS history to cross 700 goals, doing so in 458 matches. The Timbers currently lead the Western Conference in goals scored with 55. Only Inter Miami (62) has scored more goals.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Juan Mosquera (Evander), 55th minute: After receiving a pass from Evander in transition, Juan Mosquera dribbled down the right half-space and to the top of the box where he released a right-footed shot that took a slight deflection on its way to the top-left corner of goal.

Notes

The Timbers (11-9-7, 40pts) now sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Portland registered its 11th consecutive home result across all competitions, a run that dates to May 15.

Additionally, the result marked the Timbers' fourth shutout of the season in MLS play, and first with Maxime Crépeau in net in regular season play.

Juan Mosquera tallied his first goal of the season tonight.

Of the Colombian's three MLS goals, two have come against Seattle.

Evander recorded his team-leading 16th assist, setting a new MLS record with an assist in eight consecutive home matches.

The Brazilian Designated Player extended his run of games with a goal contribution to eight, recording five goals and eight assists in that span. Only Diego Valeri has a longer goal-contribution streak, doing so in nine consecutive matches in 2017.

With 12 goals and 16 assists this season, Evander leads the Timbers in both goal contributions (27) and assists (16), while ranking second best in goals behind Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez (13 each).

The Timbers have scored in 24 of 27 regular season matches this season, while registering multiple goals in a league-high 20 games.

Notably, Portland notched its 700th goal in MLS play, becoming the third-fastest club to cross 700 goals in league history (458 matches).

Eric Miller recorded his 200th regular season appearance (150 starts) tonight.

The win was Portland's 18th against Seattle in 43 MLS matches (18-16-9, including playoffs).

Additionally, the Timbers are now 5-1-2 against the Sounders dating back to 2021.

With six points, Portland now sits second in the Cascadia Cup standings (VAN - 7pts)

Next Game

Following the international break, Portland travels to face the Colorado Rapids at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) September 14 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (11-9-7, 40pts) vs. Seattle Sounders (11-9-7, 40pts)

August 31, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

Seattle Sounders 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mosquera (Evander), 55

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D K. Miller, D Zuparic, D Mosquera, M Ayala, M Chará ©, M Antony (E. Miller, 89), M Evander (Paredes, 90+4), M Moreno, F Toye (Williamson, 85)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D Araujo, D Surman, F Ikoba

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Toye, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Toye, 2); FOULS: 9 (Chará, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5, SAVES: 2

SEA: GK Frei © (Thomas, 8), D Tolo (Baker-Whiting, 80), D Ragen, D Gomez, D A. Roldan, M Atencio (Vargas, 75), M C. Roldan, M De la Vega (Ruidíaz, 56), M Rusnak (Leyva, 79), M Rothrock (Minoungou, 56), F Morris

Substitutes Not Used: D Bell, M Paulo, F Musovski

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (C. Roldan, Morris, Ruidíaz, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Morris, Atencio, 1); FOULS: 16 (de la Vega, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 13; SAVES: 2

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Chris Elliott, Cameron Blanchard

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Attendance: 25,218

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit www.timbers.com --

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.