Homegrown Darren Yapi Stoppage-Time Game-Winner Completes Rapids Comeback Road Win Over Dallas

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (13-9-5, 44 pts.) completed the season sweep against FC Dallas (9-12-6, 33 pts.) featuring a pair of come-from-behind goals, with one securing a brace for forward Rafael Navarro and the other coming from 19-year-old Homegrown forward Darren Yapi for the stoppage-time game-winner. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic delivered the game-winning assist, marking his 10th assist of the regular season and joining Mark Chung (11 goals, 10 assists) as the only players in club history to record 10 or more goals and 10 or more assists in a single season.

Fresh off their incredible run to Third Place in the 2024 Leagues Cup, Colorado was set to return to MLS play in a trip to Texas against FC Dallas. In the second matchup between these two sides this season, both were eyeing three points in the home stretch of the regular season.

Dallas began the match with the momentum, getting the better chances following the opening whistle. The home side used that momentum to get on the board to open the match's scoring.

Following a deflected shot, forward Logan Farrington was in the right place in front of the net to tap home a rebound opportunity and put his side up early.

As they have done all season long, the Rapids did not let a deficit deter them from keeping their pressure up in the search for a leveler. Just five minutes after conceding, a familiar face put his name on the scoresheet to bring things level for Colorado.

Midfielder Calvin Harris started the play with a run down the right wing and his eyes set on sending in a cross to multiple Rapids making runs in the box. Harris made a cut inside on his left foot and sent a low driven cross towards Rafael Navarro, who managed to head the ball home after a deflection from the Dallas goalkeeper.

While both sides threatened to take the lead, the first half ended even at 1-1 with plenty of action still in store for the final 45 minutes.

To start the second half, play was slowed down significantly on both ends. Chances were few and far between the clubs as they settled into each other's styles of play. Despite the difference in chances, the second half scoring turned out to be very similar to the first, with Dallas finding the back of the net first.

In the midst of a counterattack, Dallas midfielder Sam Junqua played a cross in the air to forward Petar Musa, who headed the ball home to take the lead once again.

Despite the deficit, this Rapids team continued to fight and would not go down without attempting to mount a comeback. The club continued to press and find chances in the final third, eventually leading to a foul on Mihailovic inside the eighteen to draw a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Stepping up to take the kick was Mihailovic, who placed a quick shot into the left side that was saved by the Dallas goalkeeper. However, recently subbed-on Cole Bassett was there for the rebound and sent a pass right back into the middle of the box for a streaking Navarro, who secured his brace to tie things up at two apiece.

The goals for Navarro were his 12th and 13th the season in MLS and his 14th and 15th across all competitions in 2024. The forward has now recorded three goals in his two appearances against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium since joining the club last season.

In a tiring month of August for the Rapids that included eight matches, a hard-fought point on the road would have been enough, but not for this squad.

Colorado kept their pressure up, creating chance after chance in the match's final minutes. With nine minutes of stoppage time, the club continued their push for all three points on a hot night in Frisco.

After building up the play from the back line, Mihailovic found himself with the ball and lofted a perfect pass over the Dallas defense to find Yapi. The Homegrown forward then dinked a shot over the goalkeeper into a wide-open net to secure the victory in the 93rd minute for the Rapids.

The goal was Yapi's second of the regular season and his third across all competitions. All three goals were scored in the 90th minute or later, including tonight's game-winner in the 90'+3' and a previous regular season goal against St. Louis CITY SC on July 7, 2024. Yapi also scored a game-winning goal (90'+6) against Deportivo Toluca in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on August 16, 2024.

Mihailovic delivered his 10th assist of the regular season, joining Mark Chung (11 goals, 10 assists) as the only players in club history to record 10 or more goals and 10 or more assists in a single season.

The Rapids solidified their spot at fourth in the Western Conference with the victory as they head into a week-long break.

The club will get set to host the Portland Timbers on September 14 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

