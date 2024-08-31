FC Cincinnati Break Slide with Dominant Performance, Downs CF Montréal 4-1 in Return to TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati returned to their home grounds for an MLS match for the first time in over a month looking to put a stop to an uncharacteristic losing streak and bring their performance back to their self-assigned standards in a matchup with CF Montréal.

After a defeat to the French-Canadian side in the visit to Stade Saputo earlier this season, The Orange and Blue were locked in looking for three points as with a win FCC could clinch their spot in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs should some other scenarios play out around the league. But if they were to win, they would have to do so without some key pieces as 2023 MLS MVP Luciano Acosta and defender DeAndre Yedlin were unavailable due to yellow card accumulation.

With the two key pieces out, defender Miles Robinson was assigned captain duties for the first time as a member of the club. Becoming the 15th captain in the club's history and sixth to serve this season.

Things started with a bang for FCC, but the CF Montréal keeper bailed out his side on multiple occasions to stymie The Orange and Blue and keep the score level. Twice on masterfully hit freekicks from Luca Orellano, the keeper dived and just barely knocked a shot over the crossbar. Orellano, who served as the primary set piece taker with Acosta out put on several more dangerous chances from corner kicks.

The logjam was broken though when Kevin Kelsy rocketed a volley through the box after a cross from Orellano, giving FC Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the 37 minute. Kelsy, who brought his goal total to seven on the season with the strike, took a one touch shot on the cross that deflected through a defender and into the back of the net.

With the lead headed into half time, things felt like they were looking up. But frustration struck the FC Cincinnati bench as both Miles Robinson and Ian Murphy were shown questionable yellow cards for fouls. With both defenders sitting on four yellows entering the match they will now be unavailable for the next MLS match due to yellow card accumulation suspensions - a match that happens to be the Hell is Real derby against Columbus Crew.

The second half started with the same vigor as the first, but this time the free kicks from Orellano found their home, and each was more spectacular than the last.

After a lengthy review from the official overturned a penalty kick that was initially called, and a free kick was awarded just outside the box as the VAR ruled the infraction happened there, Orellano stepped to the ball this time and wouldn't be denied. His laser of a shot beamed off the defender into the side netting to the far post past the keeper, doubling the lead for the hosts.

The Argentine winger though wasn't satisfied with a single goal, and he saw his moment when no one else possibly could.

On a free kick restart from the opposite side of the field, equal to the opposing team's coaches box, Orellano looked up and saw an open net with the keeper roaming too far off his line. Filled with the confidence of already booting a goal from halfway earlier this season, Orellano quickly fired off a blistering stinger that neatly tucked itself under the crossbar and in for the brace.

The brace was Orellano's sixth and seventh goals of the season in MLS play, and the seventh and eighth across all competitions.

The work was not done though as the focus on this match was personal performance over everything. With 20 minutes of play still remaining, substitute Sergio Santos came on to make his presence felt and five minutes into his service his speedster qualities quickly made their mark. On a throw-in restart from defender Chidozie Awaziem, Santos bolted past the Montréal back line and earned himself a breakaway, 1-on-1 with the keeper. With a quick wit and calm actions, Santos lofted an assured shot over the keeper that rolled harmlessly over the line to bring the score to 4-0 in the 71 minute.

It was not a perfect night though, as in the 81 minute and on their first shot on target for the night, CF Montréal's Kwadwo Opoku capitalized on a small window of opportunity and scored the visitors' lone goal of the night. Snapping the clean sheet and tarnishing an otherwise exceptional performance all around.

With the win, FC Cincinnati improved to 16-8-3 with 51 points. However, due to other results not falling the appropriate way, a playoff clinching spot could not be earned this week. The win also improved FCC's record at TQL Stadium this regular season to 7-5-2.

FC Cincinnati, along with the rest of global soccer, will now go on a week-long break from action as the FIFA International Window opens for International play. TQL Stadium will play host to the US Men's National Team in their match with New Zealand, and FC Cincinnati's very own Teenage Hadebe will play for Zimbabwe in this window as well.

When action returns, FCC will host bitter rivals Columbus Crew in the return match of the Hell is Real derby on September 14.

