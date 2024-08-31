CF Montréal loses 4-1 to FC Cincinnati

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - CF Montréal lost 4-1 to FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening at TQL Stadium.

Kevin Kelsy (36') opened the scoring, Luca Orellano completed a brace in less than five minutes (53', 57'), then Sergio Santos (71') scored FC Cincinnati's fourth goal. Mahala Opoku (81') scored for CF Montréal late in the second half.

CF Montréal will play its next match after the international break, on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30pm at Stade Saputo against Charlotte (Apple MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

MATCH NOTES:

-Defender Dawid Bugaj played his first minutes and started his first game with CF Montréal.

-Defender Raheem Edwards was absent due to an automatic suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

-Mahala Opoku scored his second goal of the season, his 6th with CF Montréal and his 15th in MLS.

-Fernando Álvarez registered his first MLS assist.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Dawid Bugaj and Fernando Álvarez are available HERE.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I think it's hard to concede like that in the first half. The guys were aware that we were in a position to do some interesting things. We were positive, but the second and third goals were disappointing. I can't blame the players for trying, and they were following the game plan. There are seven games left now, and if they put that kind of mentality into it and we stop conceding goals like that, we know we're capable. Yes, we could have created more chances, but there was a great team in front of us tonight."

DAWID BUGAJ

"First, I want to say sorry to the fans who traveled here tonight. The game did not go like we planed. We tried our best, especially in the first half. We were fighting for each other and conceded one goal in the first half. I don't want to blame anyone, but we should not concede these goals."

FERNANDO ÁLVAREZ

"It's tough to explain this result. It's painful for the fans because I was a fan too when I was a kid. We are not doing the things that we have to. We are not doing enough and we need to work more. I want to help this Club and I will work more. I need to work more."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.