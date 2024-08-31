New England Revolution Takes Loss to Real Salt Lake, 2-0

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - The New England Revolution (8-15-2; 26 pts.) fell on the road to Real Salt Lake (13-6-8; 47 pts.), 2-0, at America First Field on Saturday night. Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič turned in an impressive performance highlighted by six first-half saves, but the hosts scored one goal on either side of halftime to claim all three points.

The first half featured a highlight-reel performance from Ivačič in his 16th MLS start for the club. In the ninth minute, the Slovenian got down low to deny Lachlan Brook's low shot, the first big chance of the game. Ivačič stood tall again with a spectacular double save in the 24th minute, parrying away two shots from close range to keep RSL off the board, before making another crucial stop in the 30th minute to keep the score even.

Emmanuel Boateng nearly put the Revolution in front just after the half-hour mark. Carles Gil's corner kick was flicked onto the back post by Matt Polster, where Boateng was waiting to tap it home. However, a last-ditch effort from the Salt Lake defense stymied the chance. Despite the early heroics from Ivačič, RSL forward Anderson Julio put the hosts in front with the opening goal just before intermission.

Salt Lake continued to threaten in the second half, tallying their second goal in the 56th minute through Philip Quinton, whose shot deflected off Nick Lima and into the net. Caleb Porter deployed a series of substitutions to provide an offensive spark, with Giacomo Vrioni and Ian Harkes entering at halftime before Dylan Borrero and Luca Langoni came on in quick succession. For Langoni, it was the Argentine's second appearance with the club.

The Revolution return to Foxborough next Saturday, September 7 for their first meeting with St. Louis CITY SC. The club's annual ThinkTaylor Concussion Awareness Night kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Watch with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish, or listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Over the last six games, including Leagues Cup, the Revolution have conceded only three goals from open play.

GK Aljaž Ivačič finished the night with eight saves, six in the first half.

M Carles Gil played all 90 minutes and recorded four key passes as the Revs' captain started for the second consecutive game.

F Giacomo Vrioni tallied a team-high three shots, one on target, in his 45-minute substitute appearance.

F Luca Langoni played 33 minutes in his second appearance for the club.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #25

MLS Matchday #30

New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake

August 31, 2024 - America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referee: Jeremy Kieso

Assistant Referee: Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Brad Jensen

Video Asst. Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant VAR: Robert Schaap

Weather: 82 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

RSL - Anderson Julio 7 (Unassisted) 45'+3

RSL - Philip Quinton 1 (Braian Ojeda 4) 56'

Misconduct Summary:

RSL - Braian Ojeda (Yellow Card - Stopping a Promising Attack) 45'+2

NE - Nick Lima (Yellow Card - Stopping a Promising Attack) 55'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Will Sands, Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga, Nick Lima (Peyton Miller 73'); Matt Polster, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Ian Harkes 46'); Emmanuel Boateng (Dylan Borrero 54'), Carles Gil (Captain), Esmir Bajraktarević (Luca Langoni 57'); Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Nacho Gil, Jonathan Mensah, Tim Parker

Real Salt Lake: Gavin Beavers; Justen Glad (Captain), Philip Quinton, Javain Brown (Bode Hidalgo 62'), Alexandros Katranis (Andrew Brody 82'), Braian Ojeda, Emeka Eneli, Diego Luna (Maikel Chang 70'), Diogo Goncalves, Lachlan Brook (Dominik Marczuk 62'); Anderson Julio (Matt Crooks 70')

Substitutes Not Used: Zac MacMath; Benji Michel, Marcelo Silva, Griffin Dillon

