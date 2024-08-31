Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-1 to Inter Miami CF

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (6-13-8, 26 points) fell 4-1 against Inter Miami CF (18-4-5, 59 points) on Saturday night at Soldier Field. The crowd of 55,385 marked the second-highest attended match in Club history.

The first goal of the match came in the 25th minute by way of an own goal that put Miami ahead 1-0. Luis Suárez continued his scoring streak, sending one into the net in the 46th minute to double the visitors' lead. Suárez struck again in the 65th minute to make it 3-0. Miami sealed the scoreline in the 90+3rd minute with a goal from Robert Taylor.

Georgios Koutsias cut the lead down in the 82nd minute when he connected on a cross from Kellyn Acosta. It was the Greek forward's first goal of the 2024 regular season for the Fire.

The result keeps Chicago at 26 points, five points away from the playoff line.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will continue a three-game homestand against D.C. United on Saturday, Sept. 7, at SeatGeek Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass, and transmitted locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM and in English on 890 WLS-AM.

Notes:

Ariel Lassiter made his Chicago Fire debut, entering the match in the 73rd minute for Andrew Gutman.

Georgios Koutsias opened his regular season scoring account for the Men in Red, scoring his third goal overall of 2024. His first goal came during the Club's 2024 Leagues Cup run.

Defender Chase Gasper (leg) and Mauricio Pineda (leg) were unavailable for today's match.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 1:4 Inter Miami CF

Goals:

MIA - Own Goal (Salquist) (WATCH) 25'

MIA - Suarez (15) (Gomez, 7) (WATCH) 46'

MIA - Suarez (16) (Alba, 8) (WATCH) 65'

CHI - Koutsias (1) (Acosta, 2) (WATCH) 82'

MIA - Taylor (5) (Campana, 2) (WATCH) 90+3'

Discipline:

CHI - Cuypers (Yellow Card) 29'

MIA - Redondo (Yellow Card) 58'

CHI - Czichos (Yellow Card) 64'

MIA - Suarez (Yellow Card) 76'

MIA - Martinez (Yellow Card) 79'

MIA - Cremaschi (Yellow Card) 83'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Souquet (Arigoni, 80'), D Czichos, D Salquist (Terán, 60'), D Gutman (Lassiter, 73'), M Haile-Selassie, M Mueller (Koutsias 60'), M Gutiérrez, M Giménez (capt.), M Navarro (Acosta, 60'), F Cuypers

Subs not used: GK Richey, D Omsberg, M Herbers, F Barlow

Inter Miami CF: GK Callender (capt)., D Martinez, D Fray, D Alba, D Redondo (Ruiz, 72'), M Busquets, M Gomez (Taylor, 90+1'), M Gressel (Cremaschi, 73'), M Weigandt, F Suarez (Campana, 80'), F Bright

Subs not used: GK Jensen, D Sailor, D Kryvtosov, D Allen, D Negri

Stats Summary: CHI / MIA

Shots: 16 / 17

Shots on Goal: 4 / 7

Saves: 4 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 83.7% / 83.3%

Corners: 7 / 3

Fouls: 14 / 14

Offsides: 1 / 1

Possession: 50.3% / 49.7%

Attendance: 55,385

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

