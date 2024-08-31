Suárez Double Leads Inter Miami CF to 1-4 Win on the Road Over Chicago Fire FC

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Inter Miami CF (18W-4L-5D, 59 points) defeated Chicago Fire FC 1-4 on the road on Saturday night. The Club's win at Soldier Field was fueled by a double from striker Luis Suárez, who has now registered 21 goal contributions during the 2024 MLS regular season, while winger Robert Taylor and an own goal added the team's other goals to the scoreline on the night. Additionally, with the win Inter Miami became the team with the most games unbeaten on the road this MLS campaign with 11.

"After the goal, we were in control until there were about 10 or 12 minutes left in the match. After that we retreated a bit, but the guys that subbed on did well, and from there we could seal the match with Robert [Taylor's] goal. Luis [Suárez] was the best player on the pitch," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Inter Miami took the field with Drake Callender between the sticks; Marcelo Weigandt, Ian Fray, Sergio Busquets, David Martínez and Jordi Alba formed a back line of five; Federico Redondo and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Julian Gressel and Diego Gómez flanked striker Suárez in attack.

Inter Miami opened the match on the front foot looking to generate attacking opportunities from the opening minutes. The team was rewarded with the opener in the 25th minute through an own goal following an attempt inside the box from Suárez.

The scoreline then remained unchanged throughout the remainder of the first half, keeping the visitors' 0-1 lead intact.

The second half then kicked off with Inter Miami doubling its lead through Suárez. In the 46th minute, Suárez beat the keeper with a left-footed finish to the near post inside the box following a through ball into space from Gómez. The goal was the 15th for Suárez this regular season and his 19th across all competitions, while the assist was the seventh for Gómez.

In the 65th minute, Suárez secured his brace to extend Inter Miami's lead to 0-3 through a great play in combination with Busquets and Alba. An inch-perfect long ball from Busquets from a set piece close to the halfway line found Alba in space right outside the box on the left flank, who subsequently assisted Suárez in front of goal with a first-time cross. The goal was the 16th for Suárez this MLS campaign and 20th across all competitions, raising his tally to 21 goal contributions this regular season with 16 goals and five assists. His 16th goal tied Gonzalo Higuaín's Club record - set in 2022 - for the most in a single MLS regular season. The assist, meanwhile, was the eighth for Alba this regular season, while the secondary assist Busquets' assist tally up to six this MLS regular season.

Chicago then cut into the deficit, making it 1-3 through a strike by forward Georgios Koutsias in the 82nd minute.

In the third minute of added time, second-half substitute Robert Taylor sealed the team's win by sending the ball to the back of the net with a finish inside the box after an assist from fellow substitute Leonardo Campana. The goal was the fifth for Taylor this regular season and his sixth across all competitions in 2024, while the assist was Campana's second this MLS campaign.

The 1-4 scoreline then held for Inter Miami to claim all three points at Soldier Field.

Next, Inter Miami will host the Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the team's next 2024 regular season fixture.

Scoring Summary:

CHI - Georgios Koutsias (Kellyn Acosta) 82',

MIA - Tobias Salquist (OG) 25', Luis Suárez (Diego Gómez) 46', Luis Suárez (Jordi Alba) 65', Robert Taylor (Leo Campana) 90' + 3

Misconduct Summary:

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Yellow Card 29'), Rafael Czichos (Yellow Card 64')

MIA - Ian Fray (Yellow Card 43'), Federico Redondo (Yellow Card 58'), Luis Suárez (Yellow Card 76'), Héctor David Martínez (Yellow Card 79'), Benjamin Cremaschi (Yellow Card 83')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Chicago Fire FC - GK Chris Brady; D Arnaud Souquet (Allan Arigoni 80'), Tobias Salquist (Carlos Terán 60'), Rafael Czichos, Andrew Gutman (Ariel Lassiter 73'); M Gastón Gimenez ©; Chris Mueller (Georgios Joutsias 60'), Federico Navarro (Kellyn Acosta 60'); Brian Gutierrez; F Hugo Cuypers, Maren Haile-Selassie

Unused Substitutes - GK Spencer Richey; D Wyatt Omsberg; M Fabian Hebers; F Tom Barlow

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender ©; D Marcelo Weigandt, Ian Fray, Sergio Busquets, David Martínez, Jordi Alba; M Federico Redondo (David Ruiz 72'), Yannick Bright; F Julian Gressel (Benjamin Cremaschi 73'), Diego Gómez (Robert Taylor 90' + 1'); Luis Suárez (Leonardo Campana 80')

Unused Substitutes - GK Cole Jensen; D Noah Allen, Sergii Kryvtsov, Franco Negri, Ryan Sailor

Details of the Game:

Date: August 31, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Soldier Field

Stats:

Possession:

CHI - 50.48%

MIA - 49.52%

Shots:

CHI - 15

MIA - 18

Saves:

CHI - 5

MIA - 3

Corners:

CHI - 7

MIA - 2

Fouls:

CHI - 14

MIA - 15

