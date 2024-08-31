LAFC Returns to MLS Action with 2-0 Loss to Houston Dynamo
August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC returned to MLS regular season action for the first time since July 20, suffering a 2-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium on Saturday night. Ezequiel Ponce and Lawrence Ennali scored for the Dynamo to hand LAFC just its second home loss of the season.
Despite the loss, LAFC remains in second place in the Western Conference with a 14-6-5 record for 47 points. LAFC played in the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 25 and defeated Seattle 1-0 on Aug. 28 to advance to the U.S. Open Cup Final.
LAFC's Olivier Giroud, who appeared in each of LAFC's last four Leagues Cup games, entered the game in the 67th minute to make his MLS debut.
LAFC is back in action against Houston on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. That game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
NEWS & NOTES
This was just LAFC's second loss of 2024 at BMO Stadium. In all competitions this year, the club is 15-2-4 at home, including 9-2-3 in MLS play.
Olivier Giroud made his MLS debut, coming on in the 67th minute for Cristian Olivera.
Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga and Hugo Lloris all started the game for LAFC. Those three have started all 25 league games that the club has played this season.
Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark made six saves to earn the shutout. This was the 11th time this season that an opposing goalkeeper has made six or more saves against LAFC in the regular season. In those 11 games, LAFC is 6-4-1.
This was just the second time this year that LAFC has been shutout at home, and the first since a 0-0 draw with Sporting Kansas City on March 9.
