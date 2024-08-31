D.C. United Win 3-1 Against Toronto FC on the Road

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Midfielder Martin Rodríguez scored his second MLS goal of the season in the 67th minute, assisted by Ted Ku-DiPietro. Rodriguez won four total duels and completed 45 minutes.

Forward Dominique Badji scored his first D.C. United goal in the 88th minute, assisted by Cristian Dájome. Badji won three arial duels.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani scored his third goal of the season in the 93rd minute after coming in as a 78th minute substitute.

Homegrown Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro recorded his third MLS assist of the season; Ku-DiPietro created two chances and wont five ground duels.

Forward Cristian Dájome recorded one assists and won 10 ground duels. Dájome also had the most tackles in the match with four.

#TORvDC

The Black-and-Red are 18-12-12 against Toronto FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 10-8-4 record against Toronto FC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 3-5-5 on the road in 2024.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Boxscore

Toronto FC Lineup: Sean Johnson, Kevin Long, Nicksoen Gomis (Shane O'Neill 84'), Raoul Petretta (Kosi Thompson 75'), Henry Wingo, Matty Longstaff, Derrick Etienne Jr., Deybi Flores, Richie Laryea, Tyrese Spicer (Prince Owusu 63'), Lorenzo Insigne (Deandre Kerr 75')

Unused Substitutes: Luka Gavran, Aime Mabika, Sigurd Rosted, Kobe Franklin, Brandon Servania

Head Coach: John Herdman

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Pedro Santos, Christopher McVey (Martin Rodríguez 46'), Lucas Bartlett, Aaron Herrera, Cristian Dájome (Garrison Tubbs 90'+3'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 85'), Mateusz Klich, Matti Peltola, Ted Ku-DiPietro (Gabriel Pirani 78'), Christian Benteke (Dominique Badji 78')

Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

--- www.dcunited.com ---

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.