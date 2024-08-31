Starting Lineups (August 31): New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - The Revolution are looking for another win away from home as they take on Real Salt Lake tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET at America First Field. Watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies, and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

TEAM NOTES

In their last match, the Revolution defeated CF Montreal 5-0 to equal a club record for largest margin of victory in MLS regular season action.

The Revolution have conceded only one goal from open play, and three goals overall (two PKs), in the last five games, including Leagues Cup.

New England meets Real Salt Lake for the first time since 2022, looking to snap a three-game winless run against the Western Conference side dating back to 2018.

The Revs' last win at RSL came on July 28, 2007, a 2-1 victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium

New England looks to even its all-time record against the Western Conference (133-134-71).

CARLES GIL | MIDFIELDER #10

M Carles Gil (71) needs two more assists two tie Steve Ralston (73) for the club's MLS assist record.

Two more assists will also give Gil double-digit helpers for the fifth time, and the fourth consecutive season.

Last week, Gil equaled Ralston's record total of 82 assists in all competitions for the Revolution.

Gil enters tonight's match with an assist in five straight MLS games, tying his own club record set in 2021 and 2022.

LUCA LANGONI | FORWARD #41

F Luca Langoni made history as the 21st player in league annals to record a goal and an assist in his MLS debut, playing only 13 minutes as a sub last weekend at CF Montreal.

Langoni became the eighth Revolution player to score a goal in his MLS debut.

Langoni is the second player signed by New England using the MLS U22 Initiative following Colombian forward Dylan Borrero, who assisted his debut goal.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

F Bobby Wood makes the start and returns to Salt Lake on a hot streak, with four goals in his last three games, including Leagues Cup. Wood recorded his first MLS brace in the 5-0 win at CF Montreal.

F Giacomo Vrioni scored his team-best ninth goal of the MLS season in his return to the match action last week at Montreal.

F Dylan Borrero returned to match action last Saturday night, tallying his third assist of the regular season. The Revolution are 8-0-2 when the Colombian finds the scoresheet.

Against Real Salt Lake, M Emmanuel Boateng owns a team-best four goals with two assists.

M Mark-Anthony Kaye makes his 150th MLS regular season start.

GK Aljaž Ivačič made four saves in the shutout win against Montreal, his third clean sheet of the season.

D Will Sands makes his second consecutive start at left back for New England after playing all 90 minutes last weekend.

D Xavier Arreaga starts alongside D Dave Romney in central defense before he departs for national team duty with Ecuador.

M Ian Harkes looks to build off his first MLS multi-assist performance last Saturday. All three of his helpers this season have come as a substitute.

NEW ENGLAND - REAL SALT LAKE CONNECTIONS

Revolution F Bobby Wood played two seasons with Real Salt Lake from 2021-22, totaling six goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Revolution M Esmir Bajraktarević and Real Salt Lake M Diego Luna both featured for the United States Olympic Team before the 2024 Paris games.

Real Salt Lake D Philip Quinton and Revolution D Will Sands were teammates with the Columbus Crew from 2023-24.

Revolution D Xavier Arreaga and RSL F Anderson Julio both represent Ecuador on the international stage.

Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter enters tonight's match with the same number of MLS coaching wins (121) as Real Salt Lake Director of Soccer Operations Jason Kreis, tied for 11th all-time.

