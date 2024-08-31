LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, September 1
August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024) - Playing in their 14th road match of the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy square off against St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 1 (11:45 a.m. PT; Free on Apple TV, FOX).
LA Galaxy Against St. Louis CITY SC
Sunday's match marks the fourth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between the LA Galaxy (15-5-7, 52 pts) and St. Louis CITY SC (4-10-12, 24 pts), with the series tied 0-0-3 (6 GF, 6 GA). In the first-ever meeting between the two teams, the Galaxy earned a 1-1 come-from-behind draw at CITYPARK on June 11, 2023. In the first meeting between LA and St. Louis this season, Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida scored a stoppage-time equalizing goal in the 95th minute to secure a 3-3 draw before a sellout crowd of 25,174 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 16, 2024.
LA Galaxy Form
Through 27 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-5-7 record (52 GF, 36 GA; 52 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings. LA rests in second place in the Supporters' Shield standings, four points behind first place Inter Miami CF (17-4-5, 58 GF, 39 GA; 56 points). Notably, the Galaxy have won three consecutive matches in league play (3-0-0; 8 GF, 4 GA) dating back to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17. In 10 matches played (10 starts) across all competitions dating back to June 29, LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec has totaled 10 goal contributions (6 goals, 4 assists).
2024 Road Record
In 13 road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-4-4 (19 GF, 16 GA). In their last five matches played on the road in league play dating back to May 18, the Galaxy hold a record of 2-2-1 (5 GF, 4 GA) and have posted three shutouts during that span. In 10 matches played on the road during the 2024 campaign, forward Dejan Joveljić has recorded eight goal contributions (6 goals, 2 assists).
LA Galaxy at St. Louis CITY SC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 28
Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 | 11:45 a.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 11:55 a.m. PT)
CITYPARK | St. Louis, Mo.
Free on Apple TV | FOX
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Tony Husband (Play-By-Play); Ross Smith (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Alejandro Figueredo (Play-By-Play); Eduardo Biscayart (Analyst)
FOX Broadcast | Mike Watts (Play-By-Play); Devon Kerr (Analyst)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 31, 2024
- Atlanta United Defeats Charlotte FC 1-0 - Atlanta United FC
- Timbers Down Seattle Sounders FC in 1-0 Shutout Victory at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Earns Three Points Against the San Jose Earthquakes - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result to Portland Timbers - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Returns to MLS Action with 2-0 Loss to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC
- Homegrown Darren Yapi Stoppage-Time Game-Winner Completes Rapids Comeback Road Win Over Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-1 to Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- New England Revolution Takes Loss to Real Salt Lake, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Suárez Double Leads Inter Miami CF to 1-4 Win on the Road Over Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal loses 4-1 to FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vite Scores the Winner as 'Caps Match Road Record - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Dallas Falls at Home 3-2 to the Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Defeats CF Montréal, 4-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC (1) - D.C. United (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- D.C. United Win 3-1 Against Toronto FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on New York City FC, 4-2 - New York City FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Break Slide with Dominant Performance, Downs CF Montréal 4-1 in Return to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Blanks New York Red Bulls - Philadelphia Union
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Stumbles in 1-0 Loss to Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Starting Lineups (August 31): New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, September 1 - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Loans Winger Alex Mighten to FC Nordsjælland - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Travels for a Cascadia Clash against the Portland Timbers on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Owen Finnerty on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Loan Homegrown Midfielder Noel Buck to Southampton with Purchase Option - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 on the Road to St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday Afternoon
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, September 1
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. as Homegrown Player for Remainder of 2024 MLS Regular Season
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up for International Duty
- LA Galaxy Acquire First Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and Conditional $50,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati