LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, September 1

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024) - Playing in their 14th road match of the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy square off against St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 1 (11:45 a.m. PT; Free on Apple TV, FOX).

LA Galaxy Against St. Louis CITY SC

Sunday's match marks the fourth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between the LA Galaxy (15-5-7, 52 pts) and St. Louis CITY SC (4-10-12, 24 pts), with the series tied 0-0-3 (6 GF, 6 GA). In the first-ever meeting between the two teams, the Galaxy earned a 1-1 come-from-behind draw at CITYPARK on June 11, 2023. In the first meeting between LA and St. Louis this season, Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida scored a stoppage-time equalizing goal in the 95th minute to secure a 3-3 draw before a sellout crowd of 25,174 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 16, 2024.

LA Galaxy Form

Through 27 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-5-7 record (52 GF, 36 GA; 52 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings. LA rests in second place in the Supporters' Shield standings, four points behind first place Inter Miami CF (17-4-5, 58 GF, 39 GA; 56 points). Notably, the Galaxy have won three consecutive matches in league play (3-0-0; 8 GF, 4 GA) dating back to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17. In 10 matches played (10 starts) across all competitions dating back to June 29, LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec has totaled 10 goal contributions (6 goals, 4 assists).

2024 Road Record

In 13 road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-4-4 (19 GF, 16 GA). In their last five matches played on the road in league play dating back to May 18, the Galaxy hold a record of 2-2-1 (5 GF, 4 GA) and have posted three shutouts during that span. In 10 matches played on the road during the 2024 campaign, forward Dejan Joveljić has recorded eight goal contributions (6 goals, 2 assists).

LA Galaxy at St. Louis CITY SC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 28

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 | 11:45 a.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 11:55 a.m. PT)

CITYPARK | St. Louis, Mo.

Free on Apple TV | FOX

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Tony Husband (Play-By-Play); Ross Smith (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Alejandro Figueredo (Play-By-Play); Eduardo Biscayart (Analyst)

FOX Broadcast | Mike Watts (Play-By-Play); Devon Kerr (Analyst)

