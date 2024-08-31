Philadelphia Union Blanks New York Red Bulls

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Red Bull Arena to face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, winning 2-0. In the first half, forward Mikael Uhre opened the scoring in the fourth minute to put the Union in the lead. 10 minutes later, forward Tai Baribo scored his seventh goal of the season. Goalkeeper Andre Blake racked up four saves to keep a clean sheet and secure all three points on the road.

The Union travel to Chase Stadium to play Inter Miami CF on Saturday, September 14 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

New York Red Bulls 0 - Philadelphia Union 2

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ)

