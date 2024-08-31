Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result to Portland Timbers
August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
PORTLAND, ORE. - Sounders FC (11-9-7, 40 points) fell 1-0 to Cascadia rival Portland Timbers (11-9-7, 40 points) on Saturday evening at Providence Park. Juan Mosquera scored the game's lone goal, as Portland emerged victorious in the second of three regular-season meetings this year between the two sides. The Rave Green host the Timbers in the third and final regular-season matchup of 2024 on Saturday, October 19 in a Decision Day clash on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Brian Schmetzer's side now travels to face defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew on Saturday, September 7 at Lower.com Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Sounders FC falls to eighth in the Western Conference with 40 points (11-9-7), while the Timbers jump to sixth, also with 40 points (11-9-7). Portland (sixth), Houston (seventh) and Seattle (eighth) are all level on 40 points apiece, but are separated by the goal-differential tiebreaker.
Saturday marked the 121st all-time meeting between the Sounders and Timbers dating back to 1975. Seattle leads the all-time series 57-47-17.
Since the Timbers entered MLS in 2011, the regular-season series is even at 15-15-9.
Seattle falls to third place in the Cascadia Cup standings with four points (1-1-1), while Portland jumps to second with six points (2-2-0). Vancouver currently leads the 2024 standings with seven points (2-1-1). Sounders FC has one more match each against Vancouver and Portland remaining on its Cascadia Cup schedule.
After starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei suffered an injury in the opening minutes, Andrew Thomas came on and played the remainder of the match.
Georgi Minoungou, signed to a First Team contract on Wednesday, came on as a substitute in the second half. The appearance marked his first in MLS regular-season action as a contracted First Team player.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Portland Timbers 1
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Venue: Providence Park
Referee: Lukasz Szpala
Assistants: Chris Elliott, Cameron Blanchard
Fourth Official: Malik Badawi
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
Attendance: 25,218
Weather: 85 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
POR - Juan Mosquera (Evander) 55'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
None
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei (Andrew Thomas 8'); Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 80'); Cristian Roldan, Josh Atencio (Obed Vargas 74'), Pedro de la Vega (Raúl Ruidíaz 56'), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 80'), Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 56'); Jordan Morris
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, João Paulo, Danny Musovski
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 16
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 13
Saves: 4
Portland Timbers - Maxime Crepeau; Kamal Miller, Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Juan Mosquera; Evander (Cristhian Paredes 90'+4'), Diego Chara, David Ayala, Santiago Moreno; Antony (Eric Miller 89'), Mason Toye (Eryk Williamson 84')
Substitutes not used: James Pantemis, Miguel Araujo, Ega Ikoba, Finn Surman
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 9
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 4
- SOUNDERS FC -
