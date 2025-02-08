Vipers Triumvirate Guide Team to Victory

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas. (Feb. 8, 2025) - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (8-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 125-98 victory over the Rip City Remix (6-9) on Saturday night at Chiles Center.

Rip City jumped to command in the first six minutes of the game after the team hit a 15-4 run. Shortly after, RGV struck with a run of its own to make the game 20-17 in favor of the Remix. However, Teddy Allen went on a 7-0 streak of his own which gave the Vipers a 24-20 advantage at the end of the first.

The Vipers kept the ball rolling in the second quarter as the team picked up an 18-point lead with 4:30 to go which set the game at 52-34. RGV remained in control and sent the game into halftime with a 57-44 lead.

For the remainder of the second half the Vipers kept the momentum going and walked off with a 125-98 victory over the Remix.

Henri Drell led all scorers with 30 points followed by Cameron Tyson with 20 points. Portland Trail Blazers assignee Ryan Rupert hit a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Allen finished the night with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Cross Jr. also had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Markquis Nowell finished the night with another double-double consisting of 19 points and 10 assists.

RGV returns to the Bert Ogden Arena on Monday, Feb. 10 to face off against the Mexico City Capitanes at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Vipers crossbody bag courtesy of Driscoll Children's Hospital. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.

