Charge Bested at Home

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge's Feron Hunt in action

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (8-10) dropped the second of a two-game set to the Westchester Knicks (12-6) after a 120-107 defeat in front of 4,564 at Public Hall on Saturday night.

Cleveland's Feron Hunt notched his fourth-straight double-double for 20+ points, scoring a game-high 33 with 14 boards. Eli Hughes came off the bench to score 28 points on 7-of-14 threes and 10-of-18 overall from the field. Luke Travers had a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists with two blocks, while fellow two-way player Emoni Bates added nine points and five boards.

Westchester was led by Jacob Toppin's 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting with 11 rebounds. Donovan Williams poured in 28 points for the Knicks, while Damion Baugh compiled a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists with two steals.

The Charge will play their last two games before the All-Star break north of the border when they travel to face the Raptors 905 beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m.

