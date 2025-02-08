Estrada Earns Career High Night in Victory over Mad Ants

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Motor City Cruise (7-9) took the season series (2-1) over the Indiana Mad Ants (11-6) in tonight's win, 121-114. The win ends Motor City's three-game skid with Indiana on the road.

The Indiana Mad Ants came into the contest shorthanded with none of their two-ways. Additionally, Josiah-Jordan James (right knee) and Kyle Mangus (left ankle) were out for Indiana. For Motor City, Ron Harper Jr. was not with the club and Trae Hannibal was inactive due to illness. Cam Martin remained out, still dealing with a knee injury.

Aaron Estrada set a career-high night after coming off the bench to score 29 points with 11 field goals in the win for Motor City. Estrada had a tremendous second-half performance with 23 points to secure the win for the Cruise. Tolu Smith secured his 13 th double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Additionally, Tommy Rutherford scored a season high of 13 points and shot perfectly from the floor (6-6).

Jahlil Okafor earned his 12 th double-double of the season for Indiana after scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in Indiana's defeat. Dakota Mathias was the leading scorer for the Mad Ants with 28 points in the contest. As a team, Indiana shot 90.9% from the free-throw line and left Motor City shooting 68.4% despite their loss.

After an even 56-56 first half performance between the two teams, Motor City left Indiana shooting 37.9% from the floor and the Cruise made 56.0% of their shots in the third quarter. The Cruise offense was able to hold off Indiana in the fourth after sealing the game with a key 7-3 run in the final seconds.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their road trip, as the club heads to Westchester to take on the Knicks (11-6) on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on https://gleague.nba.com/.

