Mathias Goes for 28 Points in Saturday Night Defeat

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

De'Vion Harmon of the Indiana Mad Ants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Mad Ants concluded their four-game homestand on Saturday night against the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate). In front of the largest crowd since the Mad Ants began playing at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the two clubs went back-and-forth all night long. Despite a 27-point, 15-rebound performance from Jahlil Okafor, the Mad Ants winning streak came to an end with a final of 121-114.

The Mad Ants were shorthanded on Saturday having just eight active players. It was also Marvel Superhero Night with the team wearing Wolverine inspired jerseys. Dakota Mathias scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. In their first possession, Mathias knocked down a three-pointer. A minute later, Obadiah Noel scored with a running layup.

Indiana trailed 19-12 with seven minutes to go in the first quarter. 30 seconds later, Noel cut the deficit with a three-pointer. His basket gave him eight points early on.

The Mad Ants stormed back to grab a 24-23 lead at the 2:26 mark of the first quarter. Cameron McGriff put Indiana in front with a three-ball. A minute later, McGriff hit another one from downtown to give the Mad Ants their largest lead of the night. At the end of the first quarter, Indiana had a 27-25 lead. Noel led all scorers with 10 points.

Mathias scored the first points of the second quarter for Indiana. On the second possession of the quarter, the Purdue alum knocked down a mid-range jumper. Ishmael Lane scored on the next possession with a tip-in layup off a missed shot from Mathias.

The Mad Ants led 41-37 with 6:30 remaining in the first half. McGriff added to the lead with a corner three. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy started the night 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from downtown.

Under three minutes to go in the second quarter, Lane added to his point total with a two-handed dunk. McGriff again drained a three-pointer this time with 1:45 remaining in the half. After leading by much as 12 points, Motor City battled back to force a tie after two quarters. It was 56-56 heading into halftime. McGriff led Indiana with 14 points at the break.

Jahlil Okafor scored the first points of the second half. The veteran center knocked down a corner three off the assist from McGriff. For Okafor, it was his second three-pointer of the night. A minute later, Mathias grabbed an offensive rebound off his own miss and made an off-hand layup.

Leading 67-64, Mathias extended the lead with a contest two-pointer at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter. For Mathias, his field goal gave him 12 points for the game.

The Mad Ants had a 77-76 lead with roughly two minutes remaining in the quarter. Noel added to the lead with a layup. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to convert the and-one opportunity. 30 seconds later, Okafor scored from mid-range giving him 18 points on the night. In the final possession of the quarter, Keisei Tominaga scored with a running layup. The Cruise beat the buzzer and gained an 87-84 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Okafor led the team with 18 points after three quarters.

Tominaga scored the first points of the fourth quarter for the Mad Ants. The former Nebraska star knocked down a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the corner. His field goal gave him eight points for the game.

Mad Ants trailed the Cruise 102-99 with 6:45 left in regulation. Okafor drew a foul and converted the one-for-two free throw attempt. On the next possession, Noel brought it back to a two-point game with a finger roll layup.

With 2:15 remaining in regulation, Indiana trailed 115-108. Mathias shortened the deficit with a three-pointer. A foul on Mathias resulted in a made free throw for Motor City. Down to a minute left, Indiana trailed 116-111.

Trailing 118-111 with 30 seconds left, Mathias drilled a three to make it a four-point game. Following a foul, the Cruise made one of two free throws to extend their lead. Motor City iced the game with some late free throws and recorded a 121-114 victory.

Notes

Final Score: 121-114

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 11-6 in the regular season (18-15 overall)

Game was tied 56-56 at halftime

12th double-double of the season for Jahlil Okafor

Josiah-Jordan James (Knee) & Kyle Mangas (Ankle) did not play

Mad Ants Leading Scorer: Dakota Mathias (28)

Mad Ants Leader in Rebounds: Jahlil Okafor (15)

Mad Ants Leader in Assists: Dakota Mathias (5)

Attendance: 2,070 (Largest Mad Ants crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Starting Five

De'Vion Harmon: 9 pts, 11 reb (Career-high), 3 ast

Obadiah Noel: 17 pts, 5 reb, ast

Dakota Mathias: 28 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast

Cameron McGriff: 19 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 27 pts, 15 reb, 4 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants will hit the road for a three-game road trip against the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks affiliate) and Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans affiliate). The Mad Ants face the Skyhawks on Monday, February 10th at 7:00 p.m. ET and then again on Wednesday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Indiana takes on Birmingham on Thursday, February 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The next home game for the Mad Ants will be Thursday, February 24th against the Maine Celtics.

