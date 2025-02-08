Iowa Wolves Sweep Stockton Kings with 125-120 Saturday Night Win

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Nojel Eastern scored a career-high 34 points for the Iowa Wolves in a 125-120 win over the Stockton Kings on Saturday night in front of a season-high 4,799 fans at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa (4-14) swept the back-to-back set of games over Stockton (14-6), leaders of the Western Conference standings. Skal Labissiere poured in a game-high 40 points for the Kings.

For the Wolves, Trevor Keels finished with 26 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals. In just his third game with Iowa after being acquired in a trade earlier this week, Babacar Sane, scored a season-high 22 points. Martez Brown posted a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Skylar Mays, who also was playing just his third game with Iowa after being acquired Wednesday, had 19 points and nine assists.

For the second straight night, Iowa withstood a late comeback try from Stockton. The Wolves built a game-high lead of 13 points early in the fourth quarter. The Kings battled back to pull within two points at 115-113 after former Wolve Chasson Randle's one-for-two free throw with 2:45 left. On the next two possessions, Mays knocked down a tough contested three and Eastern made a layup as Iowa extended its advantage to help win consecutive games for the first time since mid-December.

It was a back-and-forth contest in the opening half as neither team led by more than seven points with nine lead changes and seven ties. Labissiere was on fire missing just one shot from the field to lead all scorers with 23 points. For Iowa it was the one-two punch of Keels and Eastern who scored 19 and 15 points, respectively. Eastern's three-pointer with just under 29 seconds left helped Iowa only trail 62-61 at the break.

Tuesday morning is Iowa's annual Education Day Game, presented, by MidAmerican Energy. Thousands of school kids will visit Wells Fargo Arena for the 10:30 a.m. matinee against the Greensboro Swarm.

The third annual State Fair Day, presented by Landus, returned tonight as the Wolves celebrated all the favorite State Fair fun. Fans enjoyed a petting zoo with baby goats and cows on the concourse, Wolves State Fair-themed merchandise for sale, a Naz Reid butter sculpture was displayed, and fans could take butter sculpting lessons, play carnival games, and ride a mechanical pig. The first 2,500 fans received a corndog logo koozie, courtesy of Landus.

