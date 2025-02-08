Herd Defeated by the Skyhawks

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the College Park Skyhawks 107-101.

Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Chris Livingston led the Herd with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds off the bench while Henry Ellenson followed with 23 points. Tyler Smith added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The top scorers for the College Park Skyhawks were Jarkel Joiner with 23 points off the bench and Kevon Harris with 18 points.

Henry Ellenson got the game started with back-to-back three-pointers while Stanley Umude and Terence Davis followed with two more shots beyond the arc to go ahead 12-4. James Akinjo added a 13-foot jump shot to secure a double-digit lead for the Herd. The Skyhawks battled back to within three points, but Chris Livingston returned with four consecutive points to put the Herd on top 18-14 midway through the quarter. Wisconsin outscored the Skyhawks to close out the quarter leading 29-24.

Chris Livingston and Tyler Smith combined for two sequential baskets to increase the Herd's advantage to nine points. The teams traded baskets while Wisconsin poured in two shots from beyond the arc to give them a near double-digit lead. Halfway through the quarter, the Herd held an eight-point edge. College Park turned an 8-3 run to come within three points but Henry Ellenson and Stanley Umude knocked down one basket each to take the Herd out of striking distance. Wisconsin held on to lead 56-50 at the break with Henry Ellenson posting 17 points in the first half.

The Skyhawks overcame a six-point deficit to take their first lead of the game early in the third quarter. College Park battled their way to a 64-58-point head start at the eight-minute mark. Henry Ellenson responded with a layup to kickstart a 10-3 run to put the Herd back in control of the game. The lead was exchanged once before Wisconsin pulled away with eight unanswered points. The Herd ended the quarter ahead 80-74.

College Park secured the first five points of the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game. The Skyhawks remained within one possession until they converted back-to-back baskets to go on top by one at the seven-minute mark. The teams continued to battle, trading the lead six times until the Skyhawks broke the rhythm with eight unanswered points to go up 99-92 with two minutes remaining. Stanley Umude responded by converting three free throws while Chris Livingston added a steal and slam to bring the Herd within two. The Skyhawks converted the next three possessions to create distance. Stanely Umude and Chris Livingston each connected on a layup, but College Park held on to win 107-101.

The Wisconsin Herd will return home on Feb. 20 to take on the Capital City Go-Go with tip-off set for 6:00 P.M. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-capital-city-gogo-oshkosh-wisconsin-02-20-2025/event/0700615CBDEF3485.

