T.J. Warren Scores Franchise-Best 47 Points: Westchester Knicks Edge Cleveland Charge with Dramatic Overtime Victory

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - February 8, 2025 - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, defeated the Cleveland Charge in overtime, 136-133 at the Public Auditorium on Friday night.

Warren, 31-years old (6'8, 234-pounds), showcased a dominant performance for the Westchester Knicks, recording a career-high 47 points on 60.9-percent shooting (14-23), and tying his career-high with seven made threes on 53.8-percent shooting (7-13), also adding 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

The historic display sets a new franchise record for the most points recorded in a single game, surpassing the previous record set last season by Brandon Goodwin (44 points) on February 1, 2024, against the Wisconsin Herd.

Warren joins fellow teammate and New York Knicks Two-Way Jacob Toppin as the only players in Westchester Knicks history to record 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in a single game. Toppin set the mark last season on February 9, 2024, recording 40 points and 14 rebounds versus the Birmingham Squadron.

The Westchester Knicks dominated early, leading by as much as 26 points in the third quarter and entering the fourth quarter with an 18-point lead, 104-86. However, the Cleveland Charge mounted a fierce comeback and struggling to find consistent offense outside of T.J. Warren in the fourth, the Knicks saw their lead diminish as Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Elijah Hughes led the Charge's rally. Tomlin finished with a team-high and career-high 37 points, including five threes and 11 rebounds. Hughes added 26 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter, and six threes, including a 60-foot heave from beyond half court to send the game into overtime, tied at 127-127.

With a target score of 134 in overtime, the Charge quickly took the lead by scoring the first two baskets. Westchester forward Donovan Williams responded by converting three free throws, making it a 130-131 game. Williams concluded the night with 17 points and six rebounds. Tomlin's second-chance bucket brought the charge within one point of the target score. Jacob Toppin was the unsung hero, hitting a well-defended corner three to tie the game at 133-133. Toppin ended the night with 19 points, five assists, and 10 rebounds, marking his third double-double of the season.

Both teams exchanged several missed attempts for the win, but a crucial turnover by the Charge led to a T.J. Warren steal. Westchester guard Damion Baugh sealed the game with an off-balanced step-back three, securing a 136-133 victory. Baugh added his 7th double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 assists.

The victory gives Westchester a record of 4-0 in overtime games this season.

The Westchester Knicks will remain in Cleveland to take on the Charge in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday, February 8th at 7:00 P.M.

