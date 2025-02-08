Game Preview: vs Greensboro Swarm

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: W, 108-91 on 12/20/22 in Las Vegas, NV

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com, Fan Duel Sports Network SUN

All-Time Record: 3-0

Streak: W3

The Sioux Falls Skyforce looks for their longest home winning streak of the regular season tonight against the Greensboro Swarm. They make their third appearance in Sioux Falls and it marks the first meeting between the two at the Sanford Pentagon since the 2017-18 season.

Bryson Warren secured 30 points on 10-17 FGA (5-10 3PA) and nine assists to lead Sioux Falls (8-8). Malik Williams finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

Alondes Williams posted his second double-double of the regular season with 20 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Coming into the contest, the Skyforce sits just a half-game back of the sixth and final Western Conference playoff spot. Only a game and a half separates the last two teams out and the third seed Mexico City Capitanes.

Greensboro comes into the game just a half-game out of the sixth seed in the East, as well. They started the regular season 5-1 and have recently won three of their last four games, with the latter being a 117-116 overtime victory over Long Island. Reggie Perry led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Jaylen Sims leads the team in scoring with 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while Perry adds 17.9 points and 8.5 rebounds. The team also features former HEAT two-way Marcus Garrett and Skyforce forward Isaih Moore. Both were acquired by the Swarm in trades over the last two seasons.

The Skyforce finishes play before All-Star break with a three-game road trip, starting on Monday at Rip City in the first contest between the two teams in Portland. They travel to face the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday and Thursday, as well.

FLIP THE SWITCH

- The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their first game of the regular season while trailing in either the first quarter or at halftime on Tuesday.

- The Force was a combined 0-11 during the regular season when trailing after the first and at halftime.

- Sioux Falls also trailed at the end of the third, which marked the first time they've trailed in all three quarters and won this season. They shot 60 percent from the field (12-20 FGA) in the final frame and had a fourth quarter season high 63.8 percent from deep on 7-11 3PA to outscore Santa Cruz by 12 points in the frame to secure the comeback victory.

BIG GAME BRYSON

- Bryson Warren is averaging 24.0 points per game on 45.7 FG% (42.0 3P%), 4.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists per game and has a combined +82 +/- as a starter in the regular season.

- Sioux Falls is 4-0 when he scores 20+ points this season and 6-1 with him in the starting five.

WILLIAMS WALL

- Over his last six games, Williams is averaging 20.0 points on 45.6 percent shooting, 15.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He currently has eight double doubles in his last 10 games, as well.

- In his last seven games, he has 100 rebounds. His 187 total rebounds ranks third in the NBA GL this season, while his 129 defensive boards is second. Williams' nine double doubles ranks fourth in the league, as well.

- In his last 10 games he has rebounding numbers of: 17, 6, 15, 23, 17, 9, 13, 11, 13, 13. He's scored 19+ points in five-of-six games and in the last three outings straight.

BAY BOUND

- Three Skyforce players have been selected to play in the 2024 NBA G League's Next Up Game, presented by AT&T: HEAT two ways Josh Christopher and Isaiah Stevens, along with Skyforce guard Alondes Williams.

- It marks the second straight season there have been multiple Skyforce players represented at NBA GL All-Star Weekend.

- Williams will also compete in the NBA GL Slam Dunk contest, as well.

