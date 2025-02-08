Jaylen Nowell Earns a 10-Day Call-Up with the Washington Wizards

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Washington Wizards announced today they have signed guard Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract.

Nowell (6-4, 201) is a 25-year-old guard in his sixth career NBA season. The Washington product has appeared in 205 career NBA games between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Nowell has also played in 78 games in the NBA G League with the Iowa Wolves, Stockton Kings, and Capital City Go-Go, averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

In 21 games with the Go-Go this season, Nowell has averaged 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game while shooting .530 from the field and .523 from three.

