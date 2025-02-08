Skyforce Powers Past Swarm 115-105 in Third Straight Home Victory

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Greensboro Swarm 115-105 on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon in the team's third-straight victory on Heritage Court.

Malik Williams led Sioux Falls (9-8) with 22 points on 8-15 FGA (5-9 3PA), four rebounds, two assists and two steals. It marked his fourth-straight game of 19-plus points.

Greensboro (9-8) was led by Keyontae Johnson, who had 30 points on 11-17 FGA and seven rebounds, while Jaylen Sims added 23 points.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the first 12 minutes, as the starting five for the Skyforce scored 17 of the team's 24 points to trail by a point after the first quarter. Sioux Falls netted 16 points in the paint in the second quarter, as it helped the team take a 54-52 lead to halftime.

Alondes Williams paced the Force in the third frame with eight points as both team's had eight lead changes or ties but ultimately held an 80-77 lead heading to the final 12 minutes. Sioux Falls moved to 7-1 when leading after the first three quarters.

Sioux Falls capitalized nine points off seven Greensboro turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Swarm cut the Skyforce lead to 97-95 to the 4:18 mark of the game, but the Skyforce went on an 18-10 run to end the game.

Alondes Williams finished with 21 points on 7-14 FGA and seven assists, while Bryson Warren added 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Caleb Daniels posted 19 points on 8-13 FGA, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Snell led off the bench in his return with eight points and five rebounds.

Sioux Falls embarks on a three-game road trip, starting Monday at Rip City. Tip-off against the Remix (6-9) is scheduled for 8:30 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.