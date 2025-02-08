Skyforce Powers Past Swarm 115-105 in Third Straight Home Victory
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Greensboro Swarm 115-105 on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon in the team's third-straight victory on Heritage Court.
Malik Williams led Sioux Falls (9-8) with 22 points on 8-15 FGA (5-9 3PA), four rebounds, two assists and two steals. It marked his fourth-straight game of 19-plus points.
Greensboro (9-8) was led by Keyontae Johnson, who had 30 points on 11-17 FGA and seven rebounds, while Jaylen Sims added 23 points.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the first 12 minutes, as the starting five for the Skyforce scored 17 of the team's 24 points to trail by a point after the first quarter. Sioux Falls netted 16 points in the paint in the second quarter, as it helped the team take a 54-52 lead to halftime.
Alondes Williams paced the Force in the third frame with eight points as both team's had eight lead changes or ties but ultimately held an 80-77 lead heading to the final 12 minutes. Sioux Falls moved to 7-1 when leading after the first three quarters.
Sioux Falls capitalized nine points off seven Greensboro turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Swarm cut the Skyforce lead to 97-95 to the 4:18 mark of the game, but the Skyforce went on an 18-10 run to end the game.
Alondes Williams finished with 21 points on 7-14 FGA and seven assists, while Bryson Warren added 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Caleb Daniels posted 19 points on 8-13 FGA, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Snell led off the bench in his return with eight points and five rebounds.
Sioux Falls embarks on a three-game road trip, starting Monday at Rip City. Tip-off against the Remix (6-9) is scheduled for 8:30 PM CST.
