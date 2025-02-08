Nets Stopped by Blue Coats
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LAVAL, Quebec (Feb. 8, 2025) - The Long Island Nets (6-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Delaware Blue Coats (7-12), 133-127, on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell.
Long Island guard Killian Hayes posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 assists to go along with two steals in 32 minutes. Three Nets tallied 20 points each, including forward Drew Timme, guard Mark Armstrong and forward Tre Scott. Long Island guard Tyson Etienne recorded 17 points, three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes.
Long Island got off to a hot start, shooting 68.2 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from deep. Despite the Nets' strong effort, the two teams ended the first period tied, 37-37. Delaware and Long Island continued to trade baskets in the second quarter as the period featured seven lead changes. Delaware took the lead and went into halftime ahead by six, 69-63.
The Nets outscored the Blue Coats 35-31 in the third quarter on 52.2 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep. Delaware kept its lead and closed the period ahead by two, 100-98. Long Island tried to battle back in the fourth, but it was too late. Delaware went on to defeat Long Island by six, 133-127.
Delaware guard Judah Mintz posted a game-high 45 points in addition to three rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes. Blue Coats forward Jarron Cumberland recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 44 minutes.
Long Island will face Windy City at Nassau Coliseum during the team's Education Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. ET, while Delaware will travel to face Motor City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. ET.
