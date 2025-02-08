Windy City Drops Overtime Matchup to Maine

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped a close 98-102 overtime matchup to the Maine Celtics on Saturday night. Windy City Bulls guard Jordan Hall posted 23 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. It was Hall's sixth game this season with at least 15 points and eight assists.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller recorded 18 points and seven rebounds. Windy City had three other players in double figures including guard Eric Gaines (11), center David Muoka (10), and Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell (10).

Maine was strong to start, shooting 50% from the field in the first quarter to take a 13-point lead. The Celtics then extended their advantage, entering halftime up 51-36. Boston Celtics two-way guard JD Davison led all scorers with 14 points before the break. Windy City cut into its deficit in the third frame thanks to Hall, who put up 15 points on perfect 6-6 shooting. The Bulls kept fighting, winning the fourth quarter by six points to tie the game and force overtime.

With a target score of 102 points, Maine took the first strike with Boston Celtics two-way forward Drew Peterson connecting on a driving bucket. Despite a three by Windy City's Miller, Davison found the rim on a layup for the lead. Peterson was then fouled on a three-point attempt and knocked down all his free throws to end the game.

Davison led all scorers with 36 points, going 14-24 from the field. Maine center James Banks III ended with a game-high 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Windy City falls to 6-12 with the loss while Maine improves to 11-9.

The Bulls now return to the road to face Long Island on February 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00am CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

