Legends Drop Second Straight to Mexico City Despite Wheeler's Career Night
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - Despite a career night from forward Phillip Wheeler, the Texas Legends fell short against the Mexico City Capitanes, 109-101, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comerica Center.
Wheeler led all scorers with a career-high 35 points, shooting 13-of-23 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc while adding 10 rebounds. Jazian Gortman contributed 18 points and a team-high eight assists, while Tanner Holden recorded a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Legends came out strong, taking a 35-30 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 63-56 at halftime. However, the Capitanes flipped the momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Texas 22-15 to take control heading into the final frame.
Mexico City was led by Juan Toscano-Anderson, who finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Dink Pate and David Jones Garcia each added 16 points, while Greg Brown III controlled the glass with a game-high 14 rebounds.
The loss drops the Legends to 6-11 on the season as they look to regroup and snap a two-game losing streak. They will return to action at the Comerica Center on February 22nd, against the Rip City Remix. Tip-off will be at 7:30pm CT, for more information visit www.TexLegends.com.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
