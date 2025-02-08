South Bay Lakers Eclipse Valley Suns in Friday Night Victory

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (5-10) defeated the Valley Suns (10-9) 122-104 Friday night at UCLA Health Training Center. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, recorded his third regular season 20+ point contest with a game-high 28 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Lakers took an early lead, with James contributing 10 of the Lakers' 34 first quarter points. Forward Alex Fudge, making his return from a knee injury, scored his first basket back with a dunk assisted by guard Sir'Jabari Rice. The Suns found a rhythm in the second quarter, but the Lakers held strong to finish the first half with a 57-46 lead. Valley cut the lead to six points early in the third quarter, but South Bay responded, including two consecutive baskets made from deep by guard Quincy Olivari and Fudge. The Lakers went into the final quarter with a dominant 30-point lead, scoring a season-high 44 points in the third quarter. South Bay finished the game with a season-high 56 boards while shooting a season-high 52.3 percent from the field.

Two-way center Christian Koloko recorded his second double-double of the regular season with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a game-high four blocks. Guard Grayson Murphy notched his second consecutive double-double performance and sixth regular season contest in double-figure scoring with 15 points and 10 assists to go with eight rebounds and one steal. Two-way center Trey Jemison III added 14 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block off the bench, while Olivari rounded out the Lakers' offense with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Suns guard Jaden Shackelford scored a team-high 27 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Guard David Stockton coupled 13 points and 13 assists with three rebounds and two steals. Forwards Paul Watson and Moses Wood also scored in double digits.

The South Bay Lakers next take on the San Diego Clippers in Oceanside, Calif., Feb. 8 before returning home to play the Austin Spurs in a back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

