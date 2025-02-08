Skyhawks Open Four-Game Homestand with 107-101 Win over the Wisconsin Herd on 'Celebrating Black History Game Presented by the Ymca of Metro Atlanta'

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (10-6) emerged victorious in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday afternoon at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park against the Wisconsin Herd (9-10), 107-101.

Jarkel Joiner paced the Skyhawks during the 'Celebrating Black History Game presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta', knocking down a career-high tying six three-pointers on the way to a 23-point performance off the bench (7-12 FGM, 6-11 3FGM).

NBA G League Up Next selection Kevon Harris was right behind Joiner, collecting 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

The Ellenwood, Georgia, native entered the contest averaging career highs of 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals between the Showcase Cup and regular season.

Tony Bradley cleaned up on the glass, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds along with 14 points, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes. It marked Bradley's fifth double-double in his last seven games, and his ninth of the season.

In all, seven Skyhawks netted double-digits for the sixth time this season, as Nikola Ðurišić (13), Dwight Murray Jr. (12), Daeqwon Plowden (10), and Jordan Bowden (10) also netted 10-or-more points.

The Herd jumped off to a quick 14-4 lead thanks to back-to-back triples from Henry Ellenson, which Wisconsin would maintain 29-24 at the end of the first.

Murray Jr. and Bradley, who each finished with 10 first half points, helped cut the Herd lead to as little as two at multiple points in the second quarter, before the Herd ended the half with a 56-50 lead.

College Park flew off to a 17-7 run to open the third quarter to take as much as a seven-point lead, before Wisconsin ignited a 16-5 run of its own to take a 80-74 lead into the final frame.

Wisconsin and College Park traded buckets back-and-forth to start the fourth quarter, with neither team holding more than a six-point lead for the first nine minutes.

The Skyhawks found themselves trailing by one with 3:33 left in the game, when Joiner sparked an 8-0 College Park run with two treys to take the lead back 99-92 with 1:53 left to play.

Wisconsin cut the Skyhawks lead to 99-97 with 1:13 left to play, but a layup from Harris and another triple from Joiner with 20-seconds left in the contest sealed the win for College Park, 107-101.

Joiner went a perfect 3-3 from deep and 4-4 from the field in the final frame, netting 12 fourth quarter points, 10 of which came in the last 3:30 of action.

Wisconsin was led by a game-high 26 points Milwaukee Bucks assignee Chris Livingston, while assignment player Tyler Smith collected a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Skyhawks will play the next three games before the All-Star break at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Feb. 10 th and 12 th against the Indiana Mad Ants at 7 p.m., and Feb. 13 against the defending NBA G League champions Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m.

