Davison, Peterson Power Maine Celtics to 5th Straight Win

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - Carried by JD Davison 's 36 points, the Maine Celtics took down the Windy City Bulls in overtime, 102-98 for their 5th consecutive victory Saturday night.

Maine (11-9) was led by Davison, who went 14-24 from the floor. Drew Peterson finished with 19 points including three consecutive free throws to end the Final Target Score overtime. Don Carey, Jr. added 18 points in the win for the Celtics, who were playing with only 10 players.

Windy City (6-12) was led by Jordan Hall with 23 points.

Peterson opened the game with a three in front of his hometown crowd. Davison followed that up with two consecutive field goals as the Celtics held an early three point lead. Lidell would bury a 31-footer to tie the game at 11. Maine would score seven consecutive points, led by Davison. Carey made a three-point free throw to give Maine a 29-16 lead after 1.

In the 2nd, Myles Burns, James Banks, and Hason Ward each scored a lay-up as the Celts extended their lead to 37-21. Windy City and Maine would swap buckets as both teams went back-and-forth. Eric Gaines hit a floater to cut the Bulls' deficit to nine. Davison scored a fast-break lay-up to put Maine up 13. Peterson nailed a 15-footer at the buzzer to give Maine a 51-36 lead at halftime. It is just the second time this season that the Celtics held their opponent to under 40 points in a half. Davison led all scorers with 14 points, while Peterson had 12 at the break. Windy City shot just 4-24 (16.7%) from three-point range in the half.

Led by Jordan Hall, the Bulls opened the 3rd quarter on the right foot. Hall made a pair of buckets early. Then, Hall knocked in consecutive three-pointers and in the blink of an eye Maine's lead was down to three at 58-55. Windy City opened the period on a 19-7 run. Alex Schumaker's tip-in gave Windy City its first lead at 62-60. Davison would continue to score, making a free throw to get to 23 points, and Don Carey, Jr. hit a three at the end of the quarter to give the Celtics a 74-68 lead after three.

In the 4th, Hall and the Bulls would mount a comeback, giving Windy City a five point lead. Peterson made a floater to cut it to 91-88. Davison got to the line and cut it to one. Davison then hit a 10-footer to give Maine a 94-93 lead. With the game tied at 95, the period ended with a wild series including three Maine missed shots to win the game, and the game went to a Final Target Score Overtime. Peterson scored first in OT on a fadeaway. The other way, Miller hit a three to put Windy City up one. Davison hit a floater to put Maine up 99-98 and the Final Target Score of 102 within reach. Peterson was fouled shooting a three late in the shot clock, and made all three free throws to end the game.

Maine won despite shooting just 39.8% (37-93) from the floor and 20% (7-35) from three-point range, while going 12-16 from the free throw line. Windy City shot 41.6% (37-89) from the field, 27.5% (11-40) from beyond the arc, and 8-10 from the charity stripe.

The Celtics' next game is Monday night in Memphis. Maine returns home Thursday, Feb. 13 when the Celtics face Long Island.

