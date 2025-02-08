Washington Signs Jaylen Martin to Two-Way Contract
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release
The Washington Wizards announced today they have signed forward Jaylen Martin to a two-way contract.
Martin (6-6, 216) is a 21-year-old forward in his second season out of Overtime Elite. He was previously on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets this season, appearing in three games for Brooklyn and 12 games for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League affiliate. Martin has also played 10 games for the Delaware Blue Coats, and in his 22 total NBA G League appearances this season, is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
The Tallahassee, Fla. native also played in 28 NBA G League games last season with Long Island and the Westchester Knicks, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Washington Signs Jaylen Martin to Two-Way Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Herd Defeated by the Skyhawks - Wisconsin Herd
- T.J. Warren Scores Franchise-Best 47 Points: Westchester Knicks Edge Cleveland Charge with Dramatic Overtime Victory - Westchester Knicks
- Tolu Smith Selected to Participate in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Motor City Cruise
- Game Preview: vs Greensboro Swarm - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- South Bay Lakers Eclipse Valley Suns in Friday Night Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Stellar Shooting Sees Santa Cruz Warriors Stun the Austin Spurs, 119-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Washington Signs Jaylen Martin to Two-Way Contract
- Erik Stevenson Named to NBA G League Up Next Game
- Justin Champagnie and Jaylen Nowell Named to NBA G League Up Next Game
- Capital City Go-Go Clinch the Sixth Seed in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament
- Capital City Go-Go AcquireJalen McDaniels via Trade