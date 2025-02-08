Washington Signs Jaylen Martin to Two-Way Contract

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Washington Wizards announced today they have signed forward Jaylen Martin to a two-way contract.

Martin (6-6, 216) is a 21-year-old forward in his second season out of Overtime Elite. He was previously on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets this season, appearing in three games for Brooklyn and 12 games for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League affiliate. Martin has also played 10 games for the Delaware Blue Coats, and in his 22 total NBA G League appearances this season, is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

The Tallahassee, Fla. native also played in 28 NBA G League games last season with Long Island and the Westchester Knicks, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

