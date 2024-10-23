Victoria Royals Announce Launch of Victoria Jr. Royals Development Program

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, BC - The Victoria Royals are excited to announce the official launch of the Victoria Jr. Royals Development Program, a grassroots and youth hockey development initiative aimed at cultivating the next generation of players on Vancouver Island and increasing the connection between the Royals and the hockey community. The Victoria Jr. Royals Program is designed to support players of all ages and abilities, offering programs that focus on player development, interactive experiences for youth fans and minor hockey team coaching opportunities. This program has succeeded the previously held High-Performance Camps, which will now serve as one option under the Jr. Royals umbrella.

The following packages highlight the launch of the Victoria Jr. Royals program:

Victoria Jr. Royals Membership:

Exclusive membership for Victoria Royals tickets, experiences and practice with Royals players & staff.

Monthly Jr. Royals Breakfast Club Skates:

Position specific clinics for players to enhance individual skills at SOFMC with Royals coaching staff.

Beginning in November 2024.

Minor Hockey Team Development Sessions:

Minor hockey teams can take their training to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre with a practice-day atmosphere directed by Royals staff.

Holiday Combine & Development Day:

All-inclusive event designed to assess and enhance the skills of youth hockey players through combine testing, training, and feedback.

Coming Soon:

March Break High-Performance Camp

Enrollment and Involvement

The Victoria Jr. Royals Program will begin enrolling participants starting on October 23, 2024, at 12:00 PM with options for Jr. Royals Membership, Breakfast Club Skates, Minor Hockey Team Development Sessions and the Holiday Combine and Development Day. Youth players and teams across Vancouver Island are encouraged to participate in the highlighted programs.

For more information on the Victoria Jr. Royals Program, please visit us at: www.victoriajrroyals.com or email at: info@victoriajrroyals.com

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

