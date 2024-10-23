Jackson Smith, Jordan Gavin and Cash Koch listed on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - NHL Central Scouting released their preliminary rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft on Wednesday, and three Tri-City Americans players were listed. Defenseman Jackson Smith was listed as an A-ranked skater while forwards Jordan Gavin and Cash Koch were listed as C-ranked skaters.

The players on the preliminary list with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second- or third-round choices. Those with C ratings are potential fourth- or fifth-round candidates and players with a W rating are possible sixth- and seventh-round picks.

Smith, from Calgary, Alberta, was drafted second overall by the Americans in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Standing at 6-foot-3, Smith has a strong rookie campaign in 2023-24 with 29 points (8-21-29) in 62 games. The bulk of his offensive production came following the Christmas break where he recorded 23 (8-15-23) points over the final 37 games of the season.

Smith has also represented Team Canada twice so far in his career, picking up two assists in seven games with Team Canada Red at last year's World Under-17 Hockey Challenge before posting three assists in five games at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, helping Canada win the gold medal.

Through nine games in the 2024-25 season Smith has recorded eight points (1-7-8), with his one goal being an overtime winner against the Kamloops Blazers on October 12.

Gavin, from Surrey, B.C., was drafted second overall by the Americans in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. In his rookie season in 2022-23 Gavin recorded 54 points (22-32-54) in 62 games before adding two assists in six playoff games.

That season he also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, scoring a goal and an assist in six games with Team Canada Black.

In 2023-24 Gavin's production jumped to 68 points (23-45-68) in 68 games finishing second on the team in scoring. Prior to last season Gavin also represented Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, picking up a gold medal.

Through nine games in 2024-25 Gavin has scored five points (1-4-5). Remarkably, Gavin has gone 88 consecutive regular season games without taking a penalty. The late 2006-born skater is eligible for the NHL Draft for the first time this year.

Koch, from Calgary, Alberta, was also taken in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, 24th overall in the second round. In his rookie season last year Koch posted 23 points (10-13-21) in 68 games while bringing a strong physical presence to the ice, resulting in 60 penalty minutes.

Through nine games in 2024-25 Koch has scored two goals and an assist to go along with 17 penalty minutes.

The Tri-City Americans have had 68 players selected in the NHL Draft since the franchise moved to Kennewick for the 1988-89 season, most recently being Max Curran who was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche 161st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft is slated to be held in Los Angeles, California next summer.

