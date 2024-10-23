Fiddler, Perry, Sawchyn Named in NHL Central Scouting Prelimnary Watch List

Edmonton, Alta. - Three Edmonton Oil Kings have been named in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List.

Blake Fiddler was given an 'A' rating, while Hudson Perry, and Lukas Sawchyn were given 'W' ratings. The 'A' rating indicates a projected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, while the 'W' indicates a player that could be chosen in the sixth or seventh round in June.

Fiddler was also recently named to Team CHL for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge and continues to garner NHL interest with his 'A' rating. In nine games this season, Fiddler leads Oil Kings defencemen with five points (three goals, two assists). His +6 rating is also best on the team in the early going of the season. In his career to this point, Fiddler has 13 points in 72 games for Edmonton.

The Frisco, Texas product was originally the first overall selection in the 2022 WHL US Prospects Draft.

Perry, currently in his first full season with the Oil Kings after joining during the season in 2023/2024. Last season, Perry was 4-9-2-0, with a 4.54 goals-against-average and a .865 save-percentage. In one game this season, Perry stopped 19 of 25 shots.

Sawchyn, in his first year with the Oil Kings has played in all nine games, scoring one goal and adding five assists for six points. That is the most among Oil Kings rookies. Out of Grande Prairie, Alta., Sawchyn was acquired in December of 2023 in the same trade that also brought his older brother Gracyn to Edmonton.

The Oil Kings will play their first game of the U.S. road trip on Friday in Everett.

