Three Warriors Prospects Set to Take Part in 2024 WHL Cup

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will be well represented at the 2024 WHL Cup, kicking off on Wednesday in Red Deer, AB.

The Warriors will have three prospects suiting up in the four-team tournament, which pits Team BC, Team Alberta, Team Saskatchewan and Team Manitoba's top under-16 players against each other.

Cohen Williams, the Warriors' top pick from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, will be taking part with Team BC.

The Cawston, B.C. product was selected by the Warriors in the second round, 40th overall. So far this season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 prep team, he has one goal and seven points in six games.

The Warriors will have two prospects on Team Sask with defenceman Cooper Perrin and goaltender Cade Mitchell cracking the squad.

Perrin, a Saskatoon product, was a fifth round pick of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. He has two assists in six games with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA team this season.

Mitchell was selected in the seventh round by the Warriors. The Gull Lake product has a perfect 4-0-0 record with a 2.95 goals against average and 0.918 save percentage in four games with the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 AAA team this season.

The WHL Cup opens on Wednesday at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer with Williams and Team BC facing off with Team Manitoba at 4:15 p.m. followed by Perrin, Mitchell and Team Sask taking on Team Alberta at 7 p.m.

Team BC and Team Sask meet at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday and then the round robin wraps up on Friday with Team Sask facing Team Manitoba at 10:30 a.m. and Team BC going up against Team Alberta at 1:15 p.m.

The semifinals go on Saturday and the medal games on Sunday.

