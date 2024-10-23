Carter Bear Given 'B' Rating by NHL Central Scouting Service
October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips forward Carter Bear has been given a 'B' rating by the NHL Central Scouting Service as part of their preliminary rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. 'B' ratings are indicative of a second/third-round projection.
Bear, an '06-born West St. Paul, MB native, is in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility as a late birth-year. The 6-foot, 177-pound forward is off to a strong start to the campaign, logging eight goals and seven assists through the first 10 games. He posted 25 goals and 32 assists over 67 games played in 2023-24, with an additional four assists in nine playoff appearances.
Bear was also named to Team CHL's roster ahead of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge to be held in November.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024
- McCann & Woo Make NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Carter Bear Given 'B' Rating by NHL Central Scouting Service - Everett Silvertips
- Lakovic, Schmidt Crack NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Rankings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Victoria Royals Announce Launch of Victoria Jr. Royals Development Program - Victoria Royals
- Ravensbergen, Lajoie, and Foster Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings - Prince George Cougars
- Celebrate Spooky Season with the Winterhawks on Keep Portland Fear'D Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Fifty-Five WHL Players Named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for 2025 NHL Draft - WHL
- Fiddler, Perry, Sawchyn Named in NHL Central Scouting Prelimnary Watch List - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Three Blazers on NHL Central Scouting's Watch List - Kamloops Blazers
- Jackson Smith, Jordan Gavin and Cash Koch listed on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Preview: Game 11 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Three Warriors Prospects Set to Take Part in 2024 WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- T-Birds Fly Past Warriors - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Downed by Thunderbirds in Tuesday Battle - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.