Carter Bear Given 'B' Rating by NHL Central Scouting Service

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips forward Carter Bear has been given a 'B' rating by the NHL Central Scouting Service as part of their preliminary rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. 'B' ratings are indicative of a second/third-round projection.

Bear, an '06-born West St. Paul, MB native, is in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility as a late birth-year. The 6-foot, 177-pound forward is off to a strong start to the campaign, logging eight goals and seven assists through the first 10 games. He posted 25 goals and 32 assists over 67 games played in 2023-24, with an additional four assists in nine playoff appearances.

Bear was also named to Team CHL's roster ahead of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge to be held in November.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.