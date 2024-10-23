Ravensbergen, Lajoie, and Foster Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to learn that goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen and forwards Jett Lajoie and Aiden Foster have been selected to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ravensbergen, who turns 18 in November, is listed as an 'A' rated player to watch, indicating the North Vancouver, BC product as a potential first-round selection. Thus far in the 2024-25 season, the sophomore goaltender owns a 6-1-2-1 record and leads the Western Hockey League in wins. The 6'5 southpaw net-minder also was selected to represent Team CHL and the CHL USA Prospects Showcase presented by Kubota. In 2023-24, Ravensbergen turned heads with an incredible 26-4-2-1 record, a 2.46 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. He also tied a WHL rookie record for shutouts by a goaltender with six.

Jett Lajoie, 17, has been listed a 'C' rated player to watch, indicating the second year forward as a potential fourth of fitfh round candidate. Lajoie has put together a monster start to the 2024-25 season, owning 12 points (7-5-12) in his first 13 games. Those 12 points sit tied for 7th in WHL scoring. Lajoie has already surpassed his point totals from last season, where he collected 10 points (6-4-10) in 60 games.

Aiden Foster, 17, has also been named a 'C' rated player to watch. The Lloydminster, AB product is currently in his second WHL season. Foster owns three assists in 13 games to begin the 2024-25 season. The bruising winger who stands at 6'2 ¬Â³, led the WHL in penalty minutes last season with 124. Foster also contributed a pair of points (1-1-2) in Prince George's 2024 playoff run last season.

