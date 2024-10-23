Three Blazers on NHL Central Scouting's Watch List
October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have three players listed on NHL Central Scouting's watch list. Forwards Nathan Behm, Tommy Lafreniere and Vit Zahejsky are on the list.
Behm is listed with a B rating which indicates a 2nd /3rd round candidate. The Calgary, AB native leads the Blazers in goals and points with 11 goals, seven assists and 18 points in 11 games this season.
Lafreniere is listed as a W rating which indicates a 6th /7th round candidate. The first year forward already has tallied seven goals this season in 12 games.
Zahejsky is listed a C rating which indicates a 4th /5th round candidate. The Plzen, Czechia native has yet to play this season due to injury. He is scheduled to return to the lineup in November.
