Three Hurricanes Listed by NHL Central Scouting

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday that 2007-born players Kash Andresen, Will Sharpe and Koen Cleaver have been listed by the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service's on their Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Andresen, 17, was ranked as a 'W' Skater. The Saskatoon, SK, product was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the second-round (33rd overall) in the 2022 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. He has recorded three points (2g-1a) along with six penalty minutes in nine games so far this season. Andresen recorded nine points (2g-7a) along with 18 penalty minutes in 52 games during the 2023-2024 regular season while adding one assist in four post-season games.

Sharpe, 17, was ranked as a 'C' Skater. The Ladner, BC, product has had a great start to the 2024-2025 regular season having collected 10 points (2g-8a) along with six penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating in nine games. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the first-round (11th overall) in the 2022 WHL Draft. In his career, Sharpe has appeared in 69 regular season games amassing 21 points (6g-15a) along with 46 penalty minutes while going pointless in four playoff games in 2024. Internationally, the 6'1, 195-pound defenceman helped Canada capture a gold medal at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and took part in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Showcase in August of 2024.

Cleaver, 17, was ranked as a 'W' Goaltender. The Port Alberni, BC, product was chosen in the third-round (48th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2022 WHL Draft. He was the first goaltender selected in the 2022 draft. Cleaver has appeared in seven career regular season games with the 'Canes posting a 2-3-1-0 record and a 4.41 goals against average with a .866 save percentage. He has made three starts so far this season going 2-1-0-0 with a 3.28 GAA and a .904 SV%. The 6'2, 200-pound netminder also helped Canada capture a gold medal along with Sharpe at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

NHL Central Scouting uses a five-category rating system to project where a player could be drafted. An 'A' rating indicates a potential first-round candidate.

'B' rated players are expected to be second or third round draft picks. A 'C' rating suggests that a player could be a fourth or fifth-round pick while a 'W' rating indicates that a player could be a sixth or seventh-round pick.

'LV' (Limited Viewing) recognizes a player who haven't had sufficient viewing to be categorized.

In total, 55 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting on the Preliminary Rankings, including 35 forwards, 10 defencemen and 10 goaltenders. The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is slated to take place in June of 2025.

