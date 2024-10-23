Lakovic, Schmidt Crack NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Rankings

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors had two players crack the NHL Central Scouting's 2024-25 Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Lynden Lakovic received an 'A' rating, while Connor Schmidt came in with a 'W' rating on the list, which a compilation of draft-eligible prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe.

Lakovic was one of six players from the Western Hockey League to receive an 'A' rating as a potential first-round candidate.

The 17-year-old forward is currently leading the Warriors in scoring with six goals and 16 points in 12 games this season.

Schmidt is a 'W' prospect, which indicates a player who could be selected in the sixth or seventh round.

The 17-year-old defenceman has two goals and four points through 12 games this season for the Warriors.

There were 55 players in total from the Western Hockey League listed by NHL Central Scouting, which is the second most among the Canadian Hockey League behind 62 from the Ontario Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.