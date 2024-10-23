Kettles & Coupland Make Players to Watch List

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Two members of the Swift Current Broncos have been identified on NHL Central Scouting's Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft.

In their preliminary rankings, Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) has been given a 'B' ranking indicating that he's a potential 2nd or 3rd Round pick in the draft based on observations by NHL scouts.

Kettles, 18, has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in nine games so far in the 2024-25 WHL Season. While he's played in 72 games in his junior career notching four goals and 13 assists. Kettles played in all eight of the Broncos playoff games in 2024. Kettles was Swift Current's first round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft 6th overall. The Winnipeg product has international experience playing for Team Canada White at the World U17's in 2023 suiting up in seven games. While also winning a Gold Medal at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup this past summer scoring a goal in five games played.

Central Scouting has given second year forward Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, B.C.) a 'W' ranking projecting a 6th or 7th round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Coupland, 18, has nine points (6 goals, 3 assists) including two power-play goals and a game-winning goal and fifth in team scoring. During the 2023-24 WHL season, the second year Bronco scored 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 61 games played. In nine WHL playoff games in 2024, Ty scored four points (2 goals, 2 assists) helping the Broncos to the Eastern Conference Semi0Finals.

Coupland was drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft #42 overall.

The Broncos along with Kettles & Coupland return to action Friday night at home against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.