Bridgeman and Temple Crack NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Regina Pats forward Cole Temple

(Regina Pats) Regina Pats forward Cole Temple(Regina Pats)

Regina, Sask. - NHL Central Scouting announced Wednesday it's 'Preliminary Players to Watch' List for the 2025 NHL Draft, with Regina Pats 2006-born defenceman Kolten Bridgeman and 2007-born forward Cole Temple cracking the list.

Bridgeman is ranked a 'C' level prospect while Temple is listed as a 'W' level prospect.

Bridgeman, 18, has tallied one assist in eight games this season, as well as plus-minus rating of +2. The Regina, Sask. product won the Pats Rookie of the Year award in 2023-24, picking up five points (1G-4A) in 50 games. Prior to joining the Pats, the 6-foot-4, 216 lb. right-shot defenceman played for the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team in 2022-23, collecting 14 points (1G-13A) in 37 games. Bridgeman also played for the Regina Vics U18 AA club in 2021-22 where he was listed by the Pats, and then signed.

Temple, 17, has six points (2G-4A) in 10 games this season, and points three straight games. The Brandon, Man. product tallied 19 points (6G-13A) in 57 games last season with the Pats as a 16-year-old. The 5-foot-10, 161 lb. left-shot centre won gold with Team Canada White in at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge, recording six points (2G-4A) in eight games. Temple was the fifth overall pick of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The players on the preliminary list with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second- or third-round choices. Those with C ratings are potential fourth- or fifth-round candidates and players with a W rating are possible sixth- and seventh-round picks.

To view the whole list of players on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, CLICK HERE!

55 Western Hockey League players have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the agency announced Wednesday.

The WHL's 55 listed players sit second among the Canadian Hockey League's three member leagues. The Ontario Hockey League is first with 62 and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has 38.

A total of 35 WHL forwards have been ranked along with 10 defencemen and 10 goaltenders.

2024-25 NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - WHL Players

Rating Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position

A Fiddler Blake Frisco, Texas Edmonton Oil Kings 6'4 209 D

A Lakovic Lynden West Kelowna, B.C Moose Jaw Warriors 6'4.25 190 LW

A McQueen Roger Saskatoon, Sask. Brandon Wheat Kings 6'5/25 197 C

A Ravensbergen Joshua North Vancouver, B.C. Prince George Cougars 6'5.25 190 G

A Reschny Cole Macklin, Sask. Victoria Royals 5'10.5 183 C

A Smith Jackson Calgary, Alta. Tri-City Americans 6'3.25 195 D

B Bear Carter West St. Paul, Man. Everett Silvertips 6'0 179 LW

B Behm Nathan Calgary, Alta. Kamloops Blazers 6'1.5 192 RW

B Cootes Braeden Sherwood Park, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 5'11.25 183 C

B Gard Matthew Winnipeg, Man. Red Deer Rebels 6'4.75 192 C

B Hamilton Reese Whitewood, Sask. Calgary Hitmen 6'0 172 D

B Kettles Peyton Winnipeg, Man. Swift Current Broncos 6'5.25 190 D

B Kindel Benjamin Coquitlam, B.C. Calgary Hitmen 5'10 176 C

B Martin Owen Oakbank, Man. Spokane Chiefs 5'11.75 185 C

B Paupanekis Hayden Winnipeg, Man. Spokane Chiefs 6'4.25 196 C

B Schmidt Cameron Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants 5'7.25 161 RW

C Bridgeman Kolten Regina, Sask. Regina Pats 6'4 216 D

C Foster Aiden Lloydminster, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6'2 182 C

C Gavin Jordan Surrey, B.C. Tri-City Americans 5'11 187 LW

C Gorzynski Brandon Scottsdale, Ariz. Calgary Hitmen 6'1.5 185 C

C Hutchison Matthew Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Giants 6'2.5 189 G

C Klippenstein Carter Lethbridge, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings 6'2.5 180 C

C Koch Cassius Calgary, Alta. Tri-City Americans 5'11.25 197 LW

C Kraus Jayden Prince Albert, Sask. Victoria Royals 6'1.5 201 G

C Lajoie Jett Winnipeg, Man. Prince George Cougars 5'11.5 178 RW

C McCann Kadon Cochrane, Alta. Medicine Hat Tigers 6'3 200 C

C Obobaifo Aaron Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants 5'9.5 183 LW

C Sharpe Will Ladner, B.C. Lethbridge Hurricanes 6'0 195 D

C Stebetak Ondrej Jihlava, Cze. Portland Winterhawks 6'1.5 173 G

C Vlooswyk Luke Calgary, Alta. Red Deer Rebels 6'4.5 200 D

C Zahejsky Vit Karlovy Vary, Cze. Kamloops Blazers 5'9.75 175 C

W Andresen Kash Saskatoon, Sask. Lethbridge Hurricanes 6'1.5 182 C

W Baumuller Joby Wilcox, Sask. Brandon Wheat Kings 5'11.25 188 RW

W Bibeau Ethan Winnipeg, Man. Prince Albert Raiders 6'1 187 C

W Cleaver Koen Port Alberni, B.C. Lethbridge Hurricanes 6'1.5 188 G

W Coupland Ty North Vancouver, B.C. Swift Current Broncos 5'10.25 154 RW

W Cowan Dawson Warren, Man. Spokane Chiefs 6'2 186 G

W Hood Burke Brandon, Man. Vancouver Giants 6'2.75 197 G

W James William Calgary, Alta. Saskatoon Blades 5'10.25 154 RW

W Lafreniere Tommy Hornby Island, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 5'11 172 RW

W Lewandowski David Dusseldorf, Ger. Saskatoon Blades 6'1.25 177 LW

W Matthews Caleb Calgary, Alta. Victoria Royals 6'1.75 173 RW

W Mayes Sawyer Salmon Arm, B.C. Calgary Hitmen 6'4 188 C

W Michnik Spencer Sylvan Lake, Alta. Victoria Royals 6'1 202 G

W Miller Ryan Medicine Hat, Alta. Portland Winterhawks 5'11.75 177 C

W Pekar Matej Prerov, Cze. Seattle Thunderbirds 5'10 158 RW

W Perry Hudson Sexsmith, Alta. Edmonton Oil Kings 6'2 164 G

W Pilon Jake Calgary, Alta. Kelowna Rockets 6'4.25 210 G

W Sarkenov Asanali Astana, Kaz. Spokane Chiefs 6'4 198 RW

W Sawchyn Lukas Grande Prairie, Alta. Edmonton Oil Kings 5'9.75 168 C

W Schmidt Connor Sturgeon County, Alta. Moose Jaw Warriors 5'11.25 180 D

W Schoettler Owen Edmonton, Alta. Spokane Chiefs 6'0 181 D

W Svancara Robin Trinec, Cze. Calgary Hitmen 6'4 186 LW

W Temple Cole Brandon, Man. Regina Pats 5'9.25 166 C

W Woo Jonas Winnipeg, Man. Medicine Hat 5'8.75 165 D

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.