Celebrate Spooky Season with the Winterhawks on Keep Portland Fear'D Night

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as the Portland Winterhawks celebrate Keep Portland Fear'd Night on Saturday, October 26th! A thrilling matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings awaits, paired with spooktacular activities for fans of all ages.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.

Event Highlights:

Trick-or-Treating on the Concourse:

Bring your little ghouls and goblins! Kids can trick-or-treat around the concourse, gathering candy and fun memories along the way.

Rosebuds Dance Team:

Don't miss special performances from the Portland Winterhawks' Rosebuds dance team, bringing the energy and excitement throughout the game!

Chuck-a-Puck Contest:

A fan-favorite event returns! Participate during intermission for a chance to win big prizes.

Halloween Music:

Get in the spooky spirit with themed tunes playing throughout the night to set the perfect Halloween atmosphere.

Costume Contest:

Fans are encouraged to show off their best Halloween costumes and compete for amazing prizes! Rewards include signed Winterhawks gear and tickets to future games.

Exclusive Jersey Auction:

The Portland Winterhawks are auctioning off game-worn, Halloween-themed jerseys from the starting lineup of the October 26 game. Each jersey will be signed and available for bidding, offering a unique chance for fans to own a piece of Winterhawks history. Jerseys available include those from all starting positions: center, wings, defense, and goalie. The auction is open and ends at 9:00 p.m. on game night.

Halloween Merch Collection:

In addition to game-worn jerseys, fans can gear up with our exclusive Halloween merchandise collection. Show your Winterhawks spirit in style this spooky season with limited-edition apparel and accessories, perfect for Keep Portland Fear'd Night!

Support the Winterhawks Foundation:

Fans can support the Winterhawks Foundation and the education of Portland graduate players by participating in our 50/50 raffle! Raffle tickets are already on sale, and half of the total raised will go to a lucky winner, with the other half supporting the Winterhawks Foundation.

