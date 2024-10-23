Pats Announce Details for 2024 Cancer Awareness Game

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club, in partnership with 22Fresh, is pleased to announce that they will host their Cancer Awareness Game on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m., against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Brandt Centre.

In addition, the Pats and Tigers have joined forces in this great cause and will wear their Cancer Awareness Jerseys on Saturday, October 26 at Co-op place in Medicine Hat and Friday, November 1 at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats will be wearing themed jerseys designed by 22Fresh for both games. The Jerseys will be auctioned off online on Thursday at 12:00 p.m., at https://www.32auctions.com/24PatsCancerAwareness. Following the game, any winning bidders in attendance will receive their jersey directly from the player on the ice.

The Pats and 22Fresh have also partnered on limited-edition merchandise. Themed t-shirts and hoodies will go on sale starting on Wednesday, October 30 at the Pats Store and in the 22Fresh store located at 1300 8th Ave in Regina.

Net proceeds from the jersey auction and all themed merchandise will go to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

This game will be the 16th Cancer Awareness game for the Pats. Over the last 15 years, the hockey club has raised more than $130,000 in the fight against cancer.

Fans can donate to the Cancer Awareness Foundation of Saskatchewan by visiting cancerfoundationsask.ca/donate or the Canadian Cancer Society by visiting support.cancer.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.