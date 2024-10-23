Annual Trick Or Suite Takes Place Sunday, October 27 vs. Blazers

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants first theme game of the season is quickly approaching.

This Sunday, October 27 is the annual Save on Foods Trick or Suite game at 4 p.m., when fans of all ages are encouraged to dress up to get an early start on Halloween. That means we're calling on all superheroes, ghosts, goblins, witches, minions and princesses to join us at the Langley Events Centre this Sunday afternoon.

Fans interested in taking part in the trick or treating are instructed to enter through Gates 2, 4, 7 or 11, where tables will be set up for them to collect a coloured bracelet. The bracelet will determine which intermission (first or second) they will trick or treat during. This will take place on the suite level (fourth floor) of the arena, where fans go suite to suite collecting Halloween treats.

Please note you are not required to dress up to go 'trick or suiting', it is just encouraged!

There will also be a Kids Zone in the Banquet Hall set up for Sunday's game, which includes a colouring contest and more.

On the ice, the Giants will be battling the Kamloops Blazers for the second time this season. The first head-to-head matchup was a wild 8-6 victory for the G-Men on October 4.

Following the game, fans are invited to join the team on the ice for the first post-game skate of the season.

Please note, only standing room tickets remain for this game, can be purchased.

