McCann & Woo Make NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List
October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Two Medicine Hat Tiger players have made the NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft!
Sophomore forward Kadon McCann is rated as a 'C' prospect, indicating he could be a 4th or 5th round pick. This season, he has 2 points in 10 games, bringing his career total to 22 points over 81 games. He had a strong showing at Hockey Canada's U18 selection camp this summer.
Jonas Woo, recently acquired from the Wenatchee Wild, is rated as a 'W' prospect, suggesting a potential 6th or 7th round pick. He has 7 points in 9 games this season, with 65 points in 155 career games and a solid +20 rating.
Come out and see Kadon McCann and Jonas Woo tonight as the Medicine Hat Tigers take on the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024
- McCann & Woo Make NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Carter Bear Given 'B' Rating by NHL Central Scouting Service - Everett Silvertips
- Lakovic, Schmidt Crack NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Rankings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Victoria Royals Announce Launch of Victoria Jr. Royals Development Program - Victoria Royals
- Ravensbergen, Lajoie, and Foster Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings - Prince George Cougars
- Celebrate Spooky Season with the Winterhawks on Keep Portland Fear'D Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Fifty-Five WHL Players Named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for 2025 NHL Draft - WHL
- Fiddler, Perry, Sawchyn Named in NHL Central Scouting Prelimnary Watch List - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Three Blazers on NHL Central Scouting's Watch List - Kamloops Blazers
- Jackson Smith, Jordan Gavin and Cash Koch listed on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Preview: Game 11 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Three Warriors Prospects Set to Take Part in 2024 WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- T-Birds Fly Past Warriors - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Downed by Thunderbirds in Tuesday Battle - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.