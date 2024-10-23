McCann & Woo Make NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List

Medicine Hat, AB - Two Medicine Hat Tiger players have made the NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft!

Sophomore forward Kadon McCann is rated as a 'C' prospect, indicating he could be a 4th or 5th round pick. This season, he has 2 points in 10 games, bringing his career total to 22 points over 81 games. He had a strong showing at Hockey Canada's U18 selection camp this summer.

Jonas Woo, recently acquired from the Wenatchee Wild, is rated as a 'W' prospect, suggesting a potential 6th or 7th round pick. He has 7 points in 9 games this season, with 65 points in 155 career games and a solid +20 rating.

Come out and see Kadon McCann and Jonas Woo tonight as the Medicine Hat Tigers take on the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm.

