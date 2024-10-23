Game Day Preview: Game 11 vs Calgary Hitmen

October 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Hitmen: Tonight's matchup is the first of eight meetings between the Tigers and Hitmen this season. The Tigers were 2-4-0-0 against the Hitmen last season. Andrew Basha (5G, 3A) led the way for the Tigers with eight points in six games.

2023-24 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 1 (Sep 22 2023)

Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 23 2023)

Calgary 7 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 1 2023)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 15 2023)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 6 (Feb 9 2024)

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 0 (Mar 3 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

5-5-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 7th

Home - 4-3-0-0

Away - 1-2-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (6)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (12)

Points - Gavin McKenna (15)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (32)

Plus/Minus - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (+5)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (3)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.879)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.96)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 9 - 37 - 24.3%

Penalty Kill: 35 - 44 - 79.5%

Recent Milestones: Hunter St. Martin and Marcus Pacheco recently hit major milestones. St. Martin suited up in his 150th game on October 16th. Pacheco's first assist on October 18th was his 50th career point.

Upcoming Milestones: Harrison Meneghin is coming up on a major win milestone. He's only one win away from 50 for his career.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers acquired an 8th round pick in 2025 and a 4th round pick in 2027 in exchange for goaltender Zach Zahara. The Tigers also recently called up forwards Brayden Ryan-MacKay and Avery Watson and defencemen Koray Bozkaya and Riley Steen from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 28 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 10 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 10 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 5 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 7 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Games

3-0 Win - Vs Red Deer Rebels

6-1 Win - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings

5-2 Win - Vs Vancouver Giants

8-1 Loss - Vs Prince George Cougars

6-3 Win - @ Moose Jaw Warriors

Next Five Games:

Wednesday, October 23 - Vs Calgary Hitmen

Friday, October 25 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, October 26 - Vs Regina Pats

Wednesday, October 30 - @ Calgary Hitmen

Friday, November 1 - @ Regina Pats

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.