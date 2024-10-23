T-Birds Fly Past Warriors

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In a battle of the last two WHL champions, the Seattle Thunderbirds (2023) defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors (2024), 4-1, Tuesday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. The win was the first on the road for the Thunderbirds this season and snapped a two-game losing streak. Seattle remains on the road Wednesday, travelling to Saskatoon to play the Blades at the SaskTel Centre.

The Thunderbirds (5-6-1-0) bounced back from being shutout last Saturday in Regina by scoring three goals in the first period. "Nice response from the team," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "Tough couple of days, having to stew on that last game. We needed to dig in and apply ourselves, We needed every guy chipping in to get this win tonight and that was the case."

The T-Birds three first period goals came over a span of just over three minutes. Arjun Bawa opened the scoring by redirecting a Braeden Cootes centering pass off the left wing. Simon Lovsin had the second assist.

Two minutes later Bawa won an offensive zone face off and put a shot on goal. Brayden Holberton jumped on the rebound, pushing the Seattle lead to 2-0. It was the first goal of the season for Holberton and would stand as the game winner

"It feels good to get a good first goal of the season," said the second-year winger. "Just off the draw, tie up, just a lucky bounce driving to the net."

Just over a minute later the T-Birds added to the lead when Sawyer Mynio tipped in a Tai Riley blast from the blue line for his fourth goal of the season. Lovsin earned his second assist of the game as Seattle took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

"It was more of a mature game," explained O'Dette of the winning road effort. "Obviously the compete and our habits were much better."

Moose Jaw would get their only goal of the night in the waning seconds of the second period, but Seattle was able to fend off their third period challenge. Matej Pekar's goal into an empty net in the final minutes of the third period sealed the victory.

"Being focused out of the gate, I think, was a big part of it," said O'Dette, "Our guys were really present right away, you could feel that. The early penalty kill was big. It gave us some confidence and we scored our first goal a few minutes later."

Scott Ratzlaff came up with 23-saves to earn the win in net, improving his record to 4-1.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Nathan Pilling returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension. Seattle continues to play without Antonio Martorana and Owen Boucher who are listed as week to week with injuries.

Earlier in the day Braeden Cootes was selected to participate for Team CHL in the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge slated for November 26th and 27th in London and Oshawa, Ontario.

For the fourth straight game the Thunderbirds were awarded just one power play.

The Thunderbirds announced this year's Battle of the Sound will be December 27th at Climate Pledge Arena versus the Everett Silvertips. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

