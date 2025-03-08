Union Win First Three Matches Of A Season For First Time In Club History

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union earned a 2-0 victory against the New England Revolution Saturday night at Gillette Stadium to extend its win streak to three games - the first time in club history the Union have won the first three matches of a season. With the win, the Union remain top of the Eastern Conference with nine points. The first half remained scoreless with the Union outshooting the Revolution eight to six. In the 76th minute, forward Tai Baribo scored his sixth goal of the season to tie the MLS record for most goals scored in the first three games of a season. Late in stoppage time, midfielder Jovan Lukic scored his first MLS goal as the Union secured all three points on the road.

The Union returns home to Subaru Park to play Nashville SC on Sunday, March 16 (2:25 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

New England Revolution 0 - Philadelphia Union 2

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Geoff Gamble

VAR Assistant: Robert Schaap

Weather: 34 degrees and cloudy.

PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner) 76'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (Vassilev, Bedoya) 90+7'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (caution) 45'

NE - Luca Langoni (caution) 52'

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 78'

PHI - O. Makhanya (caution) 90+2'

NE - B. Ceballos (caution) 90+11'

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Frankie Westfield; Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan (Indiana Vassilev 64'), Daniel Gazdag (Chris Donovan 90'); Mikael Uhre (Bruno Damiani 64'), Tai Baribo (Alejandro Bedoya 81').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Nathan Harriel, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Cavan Sullivan.

New England Revolution: Aljaz Ivacic; William Sands (Noel Buck 83'), Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold ; Jackson Yueill (Brandon Bye 82'), Alhassan Yusuf; Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil, Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz Espinoza 68') ; Leonardo Campana (Maximiliano Urruti 10').

Substitutes not used: Matt Polster, Andrew Farrell, Wyatt Omsberg, Tanner Beason, Alex Bono

The Union extended their win streak to three games to start a season 3-0-0 for the first time in club history.

Philadelphia Union utilized the same starting XI as their previous two matches. The last time the club started the same lineup in three straight league matches was May 20, May 27, and May 31 of 2023.

With the 2-0 win over New England, the Union have tied the fourth-best goal differential (+7) in MLS history through the first three games of a season.

The Union lead the league in goals (10) and assists (12).

Forward Tai Baribo joins Ante Razov as the only players in league history to record at least six goals through the first three matches of a season. He leads the league in goals and his brace tonight marked his 15th career MLS regular-season goal.

Andre Blake recorded his first clean sheet of the 2025 MLS season.

Left back Kai Wagner made his 175th appearance for the Philadelphia Union tonight. He leads the MLS with four assists this season.

Midfielder Jovan Lukic scored his first MLS goal for the Union.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan made his 40th start for the club.

Forward Mikael Uhre made his 75th MLS career start.

Homegrown Nathan Harriel made the matchday roster for the first time in 2025.

