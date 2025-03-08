Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
The Portland Timbers will play their first road match of the season against Eastern Conference side Nashville SC tonight, Saturday, March 8 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Tonight's match is the Timbers first road match of the 2025 season. Portland is unbeaten against Nashville SC in its four matchups since Nashville's inaugural 2020 season (2-0-2). The match will mark just the second match between the two sides at Geodis Park, with the first matchup resulting in a 2-2 draw on July 3, 2022. The Timbers come into Nashville after earning their first win of the season last week when they defeated Austin FC 1-0 on March 1 at Providence Park. Midfielder David Da Costa scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the match while goalkeeper James Pantemis helped the team keep the first clean sheet of the season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025
- Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Point with Scoreless Draw on the Road Versus Columbus Crew SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start in Road Match against Real Salt Lake - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa with Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Travel to Face Supporter Shield Defending Inter Miami CF: March 9 at 4:00 PM ET - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight
- Timbers Announce Pub Partner Program for 2025 Season
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park
- Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement
- Portland State Football Returns to Providence Park vs. Montana on November 15