Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Portland Timbers will play their first road match of the season against Eastern Conference side Nashville SC tonight, Saturday, March 8 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Tonight's match is the Timbers first road match of the 2025 season. Portland is unbeaten against Nashville SC in its four matchups since Nashville's inaugural 2020 season (2-0-2). The match will mark just the second match between the two sides at Geodis Park, with the first matchup resulting in a 2-2 draw on July 3, 2022. The Timbers come into Nashville after earning their first win of the season last week when they defeated Austin FC 1-0 on March 1 at Providence Park. Midfielder David Da Costa scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the match while goalkeeper James Pantemis helped the team keep the first clean sheet of the season.

